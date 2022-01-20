ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BSU: DR. KING’S LEGACY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Martin Luther King Jr. was unafraid to fight for civil rights even in the face of fierce opposition. As the fight for racial justice continues today, Bridgewater State University students are inspiring the next generation to stand up for their beliefs and to carry on King’s legacy....

choose901.com

How Will You Honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy on MLK Day?

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?” – Dr. Martin Luther King, JR. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. may not have been a Memphian, but he cared for those in this city as if he were—and whether you use the day to reflect on the lessons he gave us or take action to build a better Memphis, MLK Day’s a great day to do good for Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
jcu.edu

The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: One University Professor’s Perspective

By: Dr. Kenneth Sean Chaplin, Assistant Professor of Sociology in the Sociology & Criminology Department, JCU. I am grateful for the life and times of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Without him, I would not be where I am today. My journey into academia could and would not have happened without Dr. King. As a university professor today, a main focal point in my academic journey began in graduate school. Long before that, the starting point in this journey began when I was awarded a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship out of high school to attend a local university (Florida Atlantic University/(FAU), Boca Raton, Florida). After I completed my undergraduate at FAU, I advanced and obtained a Master’s Degree in Multicultural Foundations (from FAU) before earning my Ph.D. in Sociology (from Texas A&M University, College Station). None of this could have been achieved were it not for Dr. King’s sacrifice.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
kiss951.com

Honoring the Full Legacy of Dr. King, Not Just How It’s Been Rewritten

Today we remember and honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Growing up, we learned about Dr. King in elementary school. His “I Have a Dream” speech is one of the first things that comes to mind when MLK Jr. Day comes around every January. But, while his infamous speech was revolutionary, the extent of Dr. King’s work standing up to and dismantling white supremacy goes far beyond one speech. Today I wanted to learn a deeper history of his life and the work he did that still continues today.
SOCIETY
pioneerinstitute.org

Stanford’s Prof. Clayborne Carson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Civil Rights Vision & Legacy

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with Dr. Clayborne Carson, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History Emeritus at Stanford University and the Founding Editor of The Papers of Martin Luther King, Jr. He describes the larger political and spiritual lessons Dr. King and the other leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sought to impart regarding nonviolent protest, and the complex relationship among Dr. King, the SCLC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and less well-known civil rights figures like the late Bob P. Moses. They discuss how hymns and literary works such as Langston Hughes’s 1951 poem “Harlem (A Dream Deferred),” strongly influenced Dr. King’s sermons and speeches. Dr. Carson compares how racial issues have differed in Southern and Northern cities, noting MLK’s 1966 Chicago Campaign. They explore whether K-12 U.S. history instruction sufficiently covers the Civil Rights era compared to other important periods, and Dr. Carson offers insights on how policymakers, schools, and parents can draw on lessons from the Civil Rights era to better understand race in America. He concludes with a description of the World House Documentary Film Festival, a free, four-day webinar and virtual film festival celebrating MLK, beginning on January 14th.
BOSTON, MA
WPI News

Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) honors the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In doing so, we call on the members of the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) community to reflect on the impact the beloved civil rights leader had on American history. Consider the actions we all can take as individuals and as a community to recommit ourselves to work that remains undone. Showcase this recommitment through your studies, scholarship, research, pedagogy, advocacy, campus involvement, and civic engagement.
WORCESTER, MA
KTUL

43rd Annual Tulsa MLK Parade, events planned to celebrate Dr. King's legacy

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The theme for the 43rd Annual Martin Luther King Commemorative Parade is "Hope and Action: The Fierce Urgency of Now," and will take place on Jan. 17. Thousands are expected to attend the free event to see over 100 entries in the parade, each featuring themed floats, music, and marchers.
TULSA, OK
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Vincent D. Rougeau: Dr. King's legacy inspires us to move Worcester, and country, forward

On the day of Martin Luther King’s funeral, I was a preschooler living in Atlanta. My classmates and I lined up along Ashby Avenue, holding hands, and watched the cortege pass by. Afterwards we walked to Ebenezer Baptist Church with our parents and teachers and stood outside while the civil rights leader was eulogized and his soul commended to God.
WORCESTER, MA
The Monroe News

Honoring Dr. King's legacy / Annual Unity Peace March seeks to bridge the gaps

Community members gathered downtown Tuesday morning to march for peace and unity in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The annual Unity Peace March was started eight years ago by the Monroe County Community College and is a part of its annual Diversity Week that seeks to celebrate inclusion by bringing together people of all kinds to honor the work of the civil rights icon.
MONROE, MI
jamestowngazette.com

Ring Elementary School 3rd Graders Celebrate Dr. King’s Legacy

“How was it different when Martin Luther King, Jr. was alive?” asked Ring Elementary School third grade teacher, Meagan Genco, to her class. “Everyone was not treated equally because of their skin color,” said third grader Miles Baker. Ms. Genco was conducting a lesson on the legacy of...
JAMESTOWN, NY
dallasexaminer.com

Elementary Students Offer Inspirational Messages Honoring Dr. King’s Legacy

DALLAS and HOUSTON – Elementary school students celebrated their diverse communities and honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the final rounds of Foley & Lardner LLP’s Annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competitions in Dallas and Houston Jan. 14. The fourth- and fifth-grader students, who advanced from preliminary and semifinal rounds, delivered original speeches addressing the topic: “How would Dr. King assess our progress in achieving his vision for America?”
DALLAS, TX
philasun.com

In honor of Paul “Earthquake” Moore, a small group of marchers celebrate Dr. King’s Legacy

For the first time since the passing of Paul “Earthquake” Moore, the re-enactment march to celebrate the birthday of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place on the streets of Woodland Avenue. To kick off Dr. King’s march, a small group of marchers stood in front of the 12th District Police Station at 65th and Woodland Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
U.S. Department of State

Perfecting Our Union, Strengthening Our Foreign Policy, Through Dr. King’s Legacy

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. paved the way of peace, justice, pluralism, and civil rights on the global stage. We all owe Dr. King our deep gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices he made to lay the groundwork for freedom and equality for all, most especially at a time where the United States was marred with fatal and rampant racism that breathed so deeply within everyday society. It has been said that service is the rent you pay for living on our beautiful planet earth. The rent I pay in service is a tribute to Dr. King, which serves as a reminder that I must continue to lead the way in correcting injustices, leading fearlessly, and doing my part to serve both my country and global community. His success in helping pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965 is a direct reflection of why I am serving in my current capacity. On a larger scale, walking in Dr. King’s legacy means I am doing right by my served communities and family. I am humbled to have the opportunity and responsibility to be a part of his enduring and indelible legacy.
POLITICS

