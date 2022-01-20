ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Conjunctivitis in Adolescents with Atopic Dermatitis or Asthma Taking Dupilumab Clinical Trials

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

The recognized comorbidity of atopic dermatitis is conjunctivitis. Dupilumab clinical studies in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis revealed a greater incidence of conjunctivitis in dupilumab-treated patients than in placebo-treated patients, although trials in uncontrolled asthma revealed reduced rates for both dupilumab and placebo. For a study, researchers wanted to assess the...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

Are Leukotriene Antagonists Effective in Treating Atopic Dermatitis?

Over 2% of the population suffers from atopic dermatitis, a chronic, recurrent skin disorder. Immunologic abnormalities and the resultant release of inflammatory mediators play a key part in the pathogenesis of this illness, which is still unknown. Treatment with glucocorticoids has long been the gold standard, although their efficacy is restricted because of their side effects. The 5-lipoxygenase pathway produces leukotrienes (LTB4, LTC4, LTD4, and LTE4), which are metabolites of arachidonic acid. They have a crucial role in inflammatory and atopic diseases. In asthma, LT modulating medications have proven to be effective. The potential efficacy of LT antagonists in atopic dermatitis has recently piqued people’s curiosity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Adults With Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, Dupilumab Demonstrated Favourable Safety and Sustained Efficacy

For a study, it was determined that long-term management of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) was prevalent. Researchers were to report on the safety and effectiveness of dupilumab therapy in persons with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer’s disease for up to three years. The ongoing multicenter, open-label extension study (LIBERTY AD OLE; NCT01949311) evaluated dupilumab therapy in people who had previously participated in dupilumab studies. Dupilumab 300 mg was administered weekly to patients for a total of 148 weeks. The main goal was to keep everyone safe.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Type 2 Inflammatory Diseases in Pediatric Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

Despite clinical experience and some data suggesting a link between atopic dermatitis (AD) and other atopic morbidities, few studies have investigated the full spectrum of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large population of pediatric patients. For a study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, Elaine C. Siegfried, MD, and colleagues assessed the overall prevalence and incidence of type 2 inflammatory diseases in a large sample of commercially insured pediatric patients with AD from a national claims database (IBM MarketScan 2013-2017). Patients were stratified by treatment proxy for AD severity. The prevalence of type 2 inflammatory diseases was assessed 12-months after an index date, defined as the date of the first AD diagnosis. Nearly 245,000 patients with AD and matched patients without AD were included.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Future Studies and Implications for Dupilumab in Atopic Dermatitis

Future studies are necessary to continue evaluating the true benefits of dupilumab in conditions like atopic dermatitis. Pharmacy Times spoke with Dr. Peter Lio, assistant professor of dermatology & pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, about dupilumab associated Ocular Surface Disease in patients with atopic dermatitis. Dr. Lio...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Dupilumab#Asthma#Atopic Dermatitis#Conjunctivitis#Iii#Liberty#Adol
Evening Star

FDA Approves Rinvoq for Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in patients aged 12 years and older, the manufacturer announced Friday. The approval is indicated for patients with atopic dermatitis that did not respond to previous treatment...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Baricitinib 2 mg Extended Safety Study in Adults With Atopic Dermatitis

For a study, it was determined that in the European Union and Japan, baricitinib, a selective Janus kinase 1/Janus kinase 2 inhibitor, was approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults for systemic therapy. Researchers wanted to assess the safety of baricitinib 2 mg in an Alzheimer’s disease clinical trial.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
pharmacytimes.com

Dupilumab in Atopic Dermatitis and What Pharmacists Should Know

It is important for pharmacists to know the latest updates on the right treatment options for atopic dermatitis. Pharmacy Times spoke with Dr. Peter Lio, assistant professor of dermatology & pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, about dupilumab associated Ocular Surface Disease in patients with atopic dermatitis. Dr....
HEALTH
Modern Healthcare

Medicare limits Aduhelm coverage to clinical trials

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed Tuesday to let Medicare cover monoclonal antibodies as an Alzheimer's treatment Aduhelm in the context of clinical studies. The coverage designation allows Medicare to cover the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm when used in clinical trials. The trials must seek to answer research...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

SHR0302, a Highly Selective Janus Kinase 1 Inhibitor, Efficacy and Safety in Patients with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory illness that puts sufferers and carers under a lot of stress. SHR0302 is a Janus kinase 1 inhibitor that is being studied for inflammatory skin conditions. It is an oral, highly selective inhibitor. For a review, researchers had to determine how well SHR0302 worked and how safe it was in Chinese patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Between October 2019 and August 2020, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase II study was undertaken in China. Patients with moderate to severe dermatitis who were unresponsive or intolerant to topical or conventional systemic therapies (n = 105) were included in the study. For 12 weeks, patients were randomly randomized to receive SHR0302 4 mg once daily, SHR0302 8 mg once daily, or placebo in a 1:1:1 ratio. The proportion of patients who achieved an Investigator’s Global Assessment (IGA) response (IGA of 0 [clear] or 1 [nearly clear] with a 2-grade improvement) at week 12 was the main efficacy goal. Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) scores were used as secondary effectiveness measures.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Seeking Alpha

Pfizer granted FDA approval for CIBINQO in atopic dermatitis

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced the FDA approval of its Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor CIBINQO (abrocitinib) as a treatment for adults with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The regulator has cleared the oral once-daily therapy for those whose disease has progressed despite other systemic drug products or when those treatments are...
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

A Review of Crisaborole Ointment 2% in Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis

Crisaborole ointment 2% (EucrisaTM) is a new anti-inflammatory phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that is approved in the United States for the topical treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in children aged 2 years. Topical therapy with crisaborole ointment decreased disease severity and pruritus severity by 2% in two short-term (28 days), similarly planned, multicentre, phase III trials in this patient group, with the benefit established early and persisted over the course of treatment. Other atopic dermatitis symptoms (erythema, exudation, excoriation, induration/papulation, and lichenification) improved as well.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Pulmonary Specialists in the PICU & Asthma Outcomes

Pulmonary medicine consultation during hospital admission may impact management of critical asthma by increasing escalation of controller medication and scheduled outpatient follow up, according to Janaki Paskaradevan, MD. “Although asthma is one of the most common chronic childhood diseases, there is a scarcity of published literature on critical asthma, considered...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy