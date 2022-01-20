New ‘Math Moves’ exhibit to open at the Amazeum Jan. 29

Sanchez Art Center greets 2022 with three fascinating new exhibitions. In The Male Glaze, a Main Gallery show curated by Susan Hillhouse Leask, Philo Northrup dazzles with his colorful, whimsical assemblage pieces. In Art Quilts 2 in East Gallery, the artists of Studio Art Quilt Association (SAQA) share their stunningly beautiful quilted artworks, not at all your traditional quilt patterns. And in West Gallery, Art Guild of Pacifica artists explore The Heart of the Matter. Northrup and curator Leask will talk about his work on Feb 13, 3:30 pm, in the Main Gallery. Also on Feb 13, a number of Art Cars (registered and licensed vehicles that artists have permanently altered) brought together by Philo Northrup will be on view (weather permitting) in the area between the East and West Galleries beginning at 2:30pm. On Jan 29 at 2 pm, the artists of SAQA will discuss their work in an Artists Talk via Zoom. All three shows will open on Friday, Jan 21, with an opening night reception from 7-9 pm. Following the opening, gallery hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 1–5 pm, through Sunday, Feb 13. Our safety protocols include face masks, physical distancing, and limited numbers of people in the galleries.

PACIFICA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO