New ‘Math Moves’ exhibit to open at the Amazeum Jan. 29

By Dustin Bartholomew
fayettevilleflyer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new exhibit is coming to the Scott Family Amazeum this month. Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion , a new exhibit featuring over 20 interactive experiences, is set to open to members and non-members of the Amazeum on Saturday, Jan. 29. From the description of...

