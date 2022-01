Andrea Bell's current position includes overseeing homeless services and emergency rental assistance.Andrea Bell has been elevated by Gov. Kate Brown to be acting director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services Department. Bell will succeed Margaret Salazar, who was named by President Joe Biden as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Salazar had worked at the federal agency for 10 years until Brown named her director of the state housing agency in November 2016. Bell (who pronounces her first name on-DRAY-uh) starts in February. Bell is director of housing stabilization, a position she has held...

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO