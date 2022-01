During the 32 Thoughts segment of Saturday’s broadcast for Hockey Night in Canada, Jeff Marek had a lot to say when it came to the topic of Jakob Chychrun and what teams are interested in acquiring him ahead of this year’s NHL trade deadline. Noting that “the auction continues”, Marek mentioned that at least one team had a significant offer on the table for the defenseman — one that was in the wheelhouse of what the Arizona Coyotes are looking for — and among the teams who have made an offer are the New York Rangers.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO