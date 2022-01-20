ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

With Record High COVID-19 Cases in Midland and Odessa, Will Schools Soon Close?

By Kevin Chase
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 2 days ago
CBS 7 reports that ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri is reporting 100 more cases than at the peak of the last school year, but as of now, he says there are no plans to close or go virtual. But because of the virus and lack of staffing, they are going...

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

