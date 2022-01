Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill one of the “resident member” positions on the Racial Equity Commission (the “Commission”). The focus of the Commission will be to examine the consequences of racism on public health and propose recommendations for a Racial Equity Plan for the City of Malden. Members of the Commission will be working over the course of 18 months to develop surveys, conduct focus groups, conduct research and interviews with impacted community members, leaders, and organizations to document the impacts of racism and discrimination, study language access, healthcare, mental health and wellbeing; employment and economic mobility, and educational needs of the city at the municipal level, in the business community, nonprofit and faith-based communities, schools, and beyond.

