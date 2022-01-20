ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Blunt on Voting Legislation

By Mike Ramsey
kfmo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, DC) Now that Democrats in Washington have failed in their...

www.kfmo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wnynewsnow.com

Senate Showdown On Voting Rights Legislation, Filibuster Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate is gearing up for a final showdown on voting rights legislation. Democrats accuse republican-led states and their legislatures of passing laws that suppress the right to vote, but the congressional Dems have a slim chance of passing this legislation. It’s a senate showdown...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

Senate to begin debate over voting rights legislation

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Senators are returning to Capitol Hill in Washington under intense pressure to pass voting legislation. The Senate is set to launch debate on two bills Tuesday: The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both aim to broaden access to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC 15 News

Schumer delays voting rights legislation in the Senate

The U.S. Senate adjourned Thursday night without taking up voting rights legislation that passed in the House earlier in the day. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had wanted to put the legislation to a vote before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to The Hill. However, citing an incoming...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
wtva.com

Biden prods Senate, but Sinema blunts voting bill's chances

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit intended to deliver a jolt to the party’s long-stalled voting and elections legislation. Before he arrived on Thursday, Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blunted the bill’s chances further, declaring she could not support a “short sighted” rules change to get past a Republican blockade. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is using Senate procedural rules to bypass a filibuster and force the legislation to the floor for a debate. But the Democrats still lack the support within their own party to overhaul the rules and pass the bill with a simple majority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Democracy depends on Blunt and voting rights bills

In honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley should support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. In Alabama during the Jim Crow era, multiple unjust voting restrictions were placed on minority citizens in the name of “states’ rights.” Not until passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 were all citizens afforded the opportunity to vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Blunt
The Independent

Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden's visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.On Wednesday, Abrams said she was a “proud Democrat, and President Joe Biden is my president.” She took questions from the media at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Voting Rights#Democrats
CBS News

Biden pushes for voting rights legislation on Capitol Hill

President Biden met with Senate Democrats Thursday in an attempt to convince lawmakers to support a change to the chamber's filibuster rules in order to pass voting rights legislation. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBSN with more on which senators are holding out and other headlines from Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Criminal investigation in Georgia clearly has Trump's attention

As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requests a special grand jury to aid her investigation into Donald Trump's alleged election interference, the controversy clearly has the former president's attention. I can say this with confidence because Trump, who said very little about the matter for months, suddenly can't stop talking about it.
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy