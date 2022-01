It’ll come as a surprise to nobody that WWE have come under fire since re-branding one of NXT 2.0’s hottest stars as Gunther Stark. Concerns immediately arose once fans pointed out that the name was directly linked to a Nazi German U-Boat officer of the same name, making WALTER’s new name a hell of a lot more controversial than originally intended. The trademark has since been dropped by WWE, who have instead opted to simply go with the name ‘Gunther’ for the foreseeable future. Much to fans dismay.

