Tesla And Bitcoin: Volatility Falls Away

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 3 days ago

It’s clear from the chart structure of both Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Bitcoin that volatility has drained away in these two assets. This is frustrating for both stock and options traders used to strong trending moves. Patience is now required, as both...

www.investing.com

AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
Shore News Network

Bitcoin falls again, last down 4%

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dropped again on Saturday and was last down around 4% for the day, hovering around the $35,000 level. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is now about half its $69,000 peak in November. It was last at $35,049, after falling as low as $34,000 and following a steep fall on Friday.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Gold, Bitcoin, USD, Fed, Tech Earnings, Volatility Returns

Global risk appetite sharply deteriorated this past week as the Volatility Index (VIX), which is the market’s preferred ‘fear gauge’, closed at its highest since early December. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 7.5%, the most since March 2020 when markets were in the midst of the pandemic-induced selloff. S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures sank 5.81% and 4.67% respectively.
forexlive.com

The bitcoin selling continues on the weekend as it falls through $35,000

There's no respite for bitcoin today after it sank to the lowest levels since July a day ago. It's continued lower, falling $2091 to $34596, which is the lowest since July 26. On Friday, El Salvador President Nayid Bukele tweeted that the country bought 410 bitcoin but that didn't help. The country is now well underwater on its purchases.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Kansas City Star

Why Does Bitcoin’s Price Rise and Fall?

Bitcoin's price has gone from $32,983 on Jan. 22, 2021 to $35,811 on the morning of the same day one year later. In the year between, however, the price dipped below $30,000 in July and climbed above $69,000 as recently as Nov. 10. On a five-year basis, things look a...
hypebeast.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Other Coins Fall Sharply

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other popular digital coins saw steep declines on Friday, with prices hitting lows not seen in months. Bitcoin dropped to $35,422 USD late on Friday, according to Coinbase, down from its all-time high of $69,000 USD in November. Ethereum hit a low of $2,467 USD on Friday, down from its November high of $4,867 USD, while Dogecoin fell below $0.14 USD, its lowest price since April.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 8.7% lower for the week at around $38,500 Friday morning. Ethereum...
