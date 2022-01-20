Please Enable JavaScript

Google is building an augmented reality headset called Project Iris that could ship in 2024.The device will use outward-facing cameras to overlay computer graphics onto the real world, and apparently work on battery power.The headset would be powered by a custom Google processor and run Android, although it is possible it could also use an as-yet undeveloped operating system, according to a report from The Verge. Members of Google’s Pixel team are reportedly working on the hardware, but it is not yet known if it will be Pixel-branded like its smartphones.The core team working on the headset is made of...

