ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl Halftime 2022: Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Star in Epic Trailer

WHAS 11
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first look at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is here! On Thursday, Pepsi unveiled a trailer for the highly-anticipated, 12-minute performance, which will feature Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Titled The Call, the trailer shows the musicians as they each...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Heidi Klum on Why Snoop Dogg Was First Choice for Debut Single: “I’m a Huge Fan”

Germany’s Next Top Model has licensed tracks to use as its theme song from name acts like Rihanna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Bruno Mars. For the 17th season, producers stayed in-house by asking longtime host and executive producer Heidi Klum to take a spin at the mic. The result is “Chai Tea With Heidi,” a dance track from DJ duo WeddingCake featuring rhymes by Snoop Dogg, a man who seems to be everywhere as of late (including a surprise cameo at the Golden Globes nominations announcement to next month’s Super Bowl). The Hollywood Reporter caught up with the ever-busy Klum...
MUSIC
Deadline

Ian Alexander Jr. Dies: Musician/DJ And Son of Regina King Was 26

Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, has died by suicide. King issued a statement to People magazine on her loss. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” the statement said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” Alexander would have celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He is King’s son by record producer and ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. King and her son had matching tattoos reading “unconditional love” in Aramaic, according to People. An outpouring of condolences on social media was sent out to King, who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019. PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022 Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022 Sending love light and prayers to Regina king and her family . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 22, 2022
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

How Jennifer Hudson and ‘Respect’ Could Set a Record for Black Women at the Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name is already written in the Academy Awards history books. At 25, she became the youngest Black woman to ever win an acting Oscar for her turn as Effie White in “Dreamgirls” (2006). She’s also the first to do it for a debut role. Her work in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” has her contending for two possible Oscar nominations: lead actress and original song, for the track “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” co-written by Carole King and Jamie Alexander Hartman. Already a Tony Award away from EGOT status, she could break another record if she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Adam Blackstone
Person
Blige
Complex

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Producer Says Rapper Will Take 6 Months Off Following Release of ‘Colors’ Mixtape

Fresh off the release of his latest mixtape Colors, YoungBoy Never Broke Again may be taking some time off, and for good reason. Since the start of 2020, the Baton Rogue rapper has dropped two official albums (Top and Sincerely, Kentrell), four commercial mixtapes (Still Flexin, Still Steppin, 38 Baby 2, Until I Return, and Colors), two collaborative projects (Nobody Safe with Rich the Kid and From the Bayou with Birdman), and two compilation albums (Ain’t Too Long 2 and Never Broke Again: The Compilation Vol. 1).
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photo of Her and Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been packing on the PDA nearly ever since they met over New Year's Eve weekend in Miami, Florida. Most recently, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress posted a photo to her Instagram Story of West embracing and kissing her while she holds a glass of red wine.
MIAMI, FL
WHAS 11

Mary Cosby Addresses Her Decision to Skip 'RHOSLC' Reunion: 'They Told Lies'

Mary Cosby is speaking out about her absence from theReal Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 reunion. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” the reality TV star said during a Twitter Spaces talk, according to Crazy About Bravo. “I mean, they told lies, one side of my story, and I was not going to get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl#American Football#Vp Of Marketing
WHAS 11

Nick Cannon Shares Picture of Late Son Zen With Siblings: 'Forever Our Angel'

Nick Cannon is still mourning the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen. The Wild 'N Out host took to Instagram to share a never-before-seen picture of Zen, taken prior to his death, with his siblings. “Still missing my little dude… His Spirit and brightness were soo strong #ZensLight “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. 2Corinthians 5:8 The whole family, We ALL miss you young King! Forever Our Angel!🙏🏾❤️‍🩹👼🏾.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WHAS 11

Porsha Williams Shows Off $300K Rolls-Royce From Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams' new car from her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is stunning. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her new Rolls-Royce Ghost -- which retails for over $300,000 -- on Instagram on Wednesday, and thanked Guobadia for the lavish gift. Williams poses by the car in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Pepsi
WHAS 11

Kanye West and Julia Fox Make Red Carpet Debut In Paris

Lovers in Paris! Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox stepped out for their first event as a couple. On Sunday, the 44-year-old rapper and the Uncut Gems actress attended the KENZO fashion show as part of Paris Fashion week. The pair rocked matching denim ensembles with black gloves for the occasion. West opted for this signature black boots, while Fox added her flair with large gold jewelry and denim boots.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Fuels NBA YoungBoy & NLE Choppa Beef Triangle With Money Message Of His Own

The brewing three-way feud between Lil Durk, NLE Choppa and NBA YoungBoy has come to a boiling point after the latter seemingly kicked things off a few weeks ago. Lil Top escalated the tension on Thursday night (January 21) by posting a pair of photos to Instagram in which he’s lying down amidst a massive stack of cash. The dollars in the photo can be seen strewn out to spell “you n-ggas gone die,” and then “stay safe.” On Friday (January 21), Durk seemed to respond on Instagram to the NBA YoungBoy’s taunt.
NBA
WHAS 11

Kanye West Sends Message to Netflix Ahead of 'Jeen-Yuhs' Premiere: 'Open the Edit Room Immediately'

Kanye West is making it known that he refuses to let anyone else tell his story for him. The rapper took to Instagram to address Netflix about the upcoming release of the documentary series Jeen-Yuhs, which focuses on his life and career. The three-part series has been described as a "landmark documentary event" meant to paint an intimate and revealing portrait of West's experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break into the entertainment industry and his life today as a global brand and artist.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy