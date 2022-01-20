ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Al Bilali Soudan, Kiran Ahluwalia, Tufan Derince

By Bob Boilen
klcc.org
 2 days ago

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
NPR

Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. It's fair to say Mon...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Midway through his Tiny Desk...
MUSIC
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
afropop.org

2022 globalFEST Tiny Desk Extravaganza now online

For the second year running, the annual NYC world music January showcase globalFEST has been a virtual event, and once again, presented in partnership with NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts. Hosted by Angelique Kidjo, running over three nights, the event unfolded Jan. 18-20, and now all the concerts are available on YouTube.
INTERNET
No Treble

Esperanza Spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

I was super excited to see NPR drop this video of Esperanza Spalding performing on their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert program. “Enter into esperanza spalding’s safe space for healing through music and song with a Tiny Desk (home) concert of selections from her. A constant iteration of evolutionary ideas, her songwriting workshop is both a bold examination of human existence and resilience and a guided research collaboration with a collective of musicians and researchers in the practices of neuroscience, psychology and music therapy. All Formwelas (songs) from the S.A.L. are created through our research, divination, intuition, musicianship, taste, inspiration, and collaborative effort to design songs that enhance a specific salutary affect,” Spalding writes on her project site.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angélique Kidjo
Person
Kiran Ahluwalia
Dirt

‘Sorry’ Songwriter Justin Tranter Tunes Into Historic Windsor Square Estate

Click here to read the full article. Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter has purchased a century-old estate in L.A.’s Windsor Square neighborhood. Records reveal Tranter paid entrepreneur Pasquale Rotella nearly $10.3 million for the property, originally listed over a year ago for $12 million. Rotella — who happens to be “Girls Next Door” star Holly Madison’s ex-husband — picked up the place in 2018 for $8.7 million; he subsequently reimagined it with a so-called “Roaring 20s meets Great Gatsby” vibe. After fronting the New York City rock group Semi Precious Weapons, Tranter turned to songwriting and went on to co-write some of...
REAL ESTATE
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Weeknd Breaks This Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

And just like that, The Weeknd breaks the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The Toronto-bred crooner had 24 songs charts simultaneously as of Wednesday (Jan. 19). His fifth studio album, Dawn FM, became an international success as it topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and his home country, Canada. From the 16-track LP, “Sacrifice” charted at No. 2, while “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” trailed behind one another. Currently, the artist who has...
MUSIC
KGET

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Npr#Desks#African#Timbuktu#Tuareg Griots
Rolling Stone

Watch a Pregnant Mon Laferte Perform in a Wedding Dress for ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

Mon Laferte hit all of the notes during her appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert as she sang a set of four songs while rocking a wedding dress at a colonial-style church in Tepoztlán, Morelos, in Mexico. Backed by a 10-person band that included a bassoon, a jarana, and an oboe, the Chilean singer performed tracks “Tu Falta de Querer,” “Por Qué Me Fui a Enamorar de Ti,” “Se Me Va a Quemar el Corazón,” and “Placer Hollywood.” To kick off her performance, Laferte walked into the intimate church — wearing an all-white dress, boots, and her signature: a red flower tucked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing...
CELEBRITIES
klcc.org

Steven Beck, 'Piano Sonata No. 5' (George Walker)

Your basic Mozart piano sonata lasts around 20 minutes. George Walker's Piano Sonata No. 5 clocks in under five. The American composer, who died in 2018 at age 96, compressed his final sonata into miniature proportions, but it's no bite-sized bonbon. The music, played with incisive élan by Steven Beck, is a dense thicket of ideas and episodes, born from a simple, four-note upward-thrusting theme in the opening measure. Walker constantly manipulates harmonic textures and rhythms, interlaces a tangle of inner voices and yet keeps a fluid forward motion. Like a Vermeer painting, you can look at it many times before you grasp every subtle detail.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Music
klcc.org

caroline, 'Good morning (red)'

Ever since the London octet dropped "Dark blue" in 2020, I've puzzled at how caroline's strung-together influences – Talk Talk's whisper-quiet post-rock, The Velvet Underground's yearning drones and Chamberlain's rootsy noodling – mingle with such ambition. As the band's earliest song just now getting the studio treatment, "Good morning (red)" provides something of a key to understanding caroline's method of piecing together disparate parts. In it, a loping melody yawns alongside sweeping strings and an ascendant guitar figure – there's a pastoral brightness to the overlapping vocals lit by a desperate outburst: "Can I be happy in this world?" It's borderline twee in the way an overeager study group in impeccably matched outfits could cause one listener to recoil and entice another. But halfway through the song, the world shifts as the melody breaks apart in a spacious full-band glitch: Fits of acoustic guitar and strings punctuate the silence as drums thwack the void and a bass line fills out the edges. It's as if the promise of a new morning has been upset by the dawn's revelations.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Nothing Compares’ Review: Looking Back at the Beautiful Fury of Sinéad O’Connor

Album covers used to be mythically important — they could etch the image of a musician forever in your mind’s eye. In “Nothing Compares,” Kathryn Ferguson’s incisive and poignant documentary about the life and career of Sinéad O’Connor, we see the image that was chosen in 1987 for the cover of O’Connor’s first album, “The Lion and the Cobra,” made when she was 20 years old and pregnant: an extraordinary photograph of Sinéad in mid-scream. Talk about mythology! That’s how the album was released in Europe, but for us benighted souls in America, the image was deemed to edgy. It...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy