Titans vs. Bengals final divisional round injury report

The Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals have released their final injury report of the week ahead of their divisional-round matchup on Saturday.

The Titans started the week with the cleanest injury report they’ve had all season, and they finished the week the same way. Only one member of the Titans, defensive lineman Teair Tart, carries a designation.

As far as Derrick Henry is concerned, he has yet to be activated from IR, but head coach Mike Vrabel said that decision will come on Friday. The expectation has been that Henry will indeed suit up for this game.

For the Bengals, they have just one player listed as questionable, but the big news is that defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who suffered a concussion last week, carries no designation and is good to go.

Now a look at the full final injury report for both teams.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Player Injury Tues. Wed. Thu. Status

DL Teair Tart Ankle LP LP LP Questionable

DL Naquan Jones Knee FP FP FP —

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins Ankle – DNP FP —

OLB Derick Roberson NIR-Rest – DNP FP —

CB Buster Skrine Hamstring FP FP FP —

Bengals' injury report

Player Injury Tues. Wed. Thu. Status

DE Trey Hendrickson Concussion LP FP FP —

WR Stanley Morgan Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable

DT Josh Tupou Knee LP LP FP —

CB Jalen Davis Ankle FP FP FP —

CB Mike Hilton Ankle FP FP FP —

DE Sam Hubbard Ribs FP FP FP —