When you go on trips to a different country like we do, the big question for many is "What to eat?" So much of the food that you are exposed to in Mexico is foreign to many in Montana because it's not just beef every night. The thing that kills me is when Montanans go into a restaurant while in Mexico and they order steak or a double cheeseburger and expect it to be as good as here at home. Heck no it won't be, what did you expect? You're in Mexico; have the homemade guacamole or the Mexican poached eggs, really good.

