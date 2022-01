It was tough sledding early on for the Titans (-3.5) in their Divisional Round matchup with the Bengals. The AFC’s No. 1 seed, with Derrick Henry back in their backfield, appeared quite lifeless for a team with the only bye week and home-field advantage throughout the conference’s playoffs. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Co. were comfortably humming along, while Ryan Tannehill looked lost, out of his element, and like someone who didn’t belong in this competitive quarterfinal.

