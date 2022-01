An Amazon delivery driver has shown the world what remaining calm and raising your arms can do when you're confronted by a bear... save your life. In a video caught on the homeowners Ring cam you can clearly see a bear behind the fence of the home when the delivery guy walks up. The homeowner warns him about the bear through the Ring intercom, but instead of running away, the guy stops and raises his hands over his head making himself appear to be larger and the bear takes off!

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO