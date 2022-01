The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing Seven planes took off, according to the website of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport. It said four were due to arrive Sunday.Access to Xi’an, a city of 13 million people about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus’s delta variant.The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy that aims...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO