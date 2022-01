One of the only places you can reliably walk into an actual store and take advantage of a PS5 restock in the last few months has been GameStop. Every couple of weeks the company announces an in-store event with the promise of a PS5 restock happening near you. The next one of these events, according to the GameStop website, is this Friday, Jan. 14. The consoles will be sold as a bundle, which means it'll cost more than the standard $499, but you'll be getting extra accessories and games to match the modified price.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO