ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia DA asks for special grand jury in election probe

edglentoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia prosecutor looking into possible attempts to interfere in the 2020 general election by former President Donald Trump and others has asked for a https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-atlanta-georgia-presidential-elections-elections-a702f2ff710ef59dfa7f3215b233102b">special grand jury to aid https://apnews.com/article/georgia-prosecutor-investigates-election-819e23ce12190391a2f1cd7c30a9c894">the investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday sent a letter to Fulton...

www.edglentoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Hill

Biden rushes to pressure Russia as Ukraine fears intensify

The Biden administration is scrambling to put pressure on Russia amid rising fears of a possible Russian military incursion in Ukraine. The State Department has ordered the evacuation of family members of U.S. government employees in Ukraine and the Pentagon is readying up to 8,500 troops to potentially deploy to eastern Europe.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Associated Press

Biden answers inflation query by calling Fox reporter SOB

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation on Monday by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity. The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices. Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Biden’s remarks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy