Rogers, Colleagues Express Outrage Over Taxpayer Dollars Being Used To Buy Made-In-China Masks

By Joey Weaver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) joined his colleagues in expressing outrage that American taxpayer dollars are being used to supply the United States Congress with masks that are made in China. In the letter the members wrote, "Members of Congress have been very clear in their sentiment against Chinese-made PPE--including most...

