Rogers, Colleagues Express Outrage Over Taxpayer Dollars Being Used To Buy Made-In-China Masks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Lead Republican of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement following President Biden’s press conference recently. “Let’s be clear, Mr. President: an invasion of another country is an invasion. There is no such thing as a ‘minor incursion’ into another country, especially when Russia already occupies large portions of Ukraine. “For months, the Biden administration has refused to recognize the inconvenient truth that Putin has been preparing to further invade Ukraine. The Kremlin has built up a massive and expensive invasion force, fomented instability, launched cyber-attacks, and weaponized energy supplies. The Biden response has been almost as incoherent and disjointed as the remarks we heard from President Biden tonight. The White House has slow-rolled lethal aid to Ukraine and foot-dragged on approvals for our allies to do the same. Cyber-attacks have gone unsanctioned and the White House has acted as Gazprom’s lobbyist on Capitol Hill. “We’re staring down the barrel of an Afghanistan-in-Europe disaster,and everyone appears to see it coming but Joe Biden.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO