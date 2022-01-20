French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

PARIS (AP) — Total Energies and Chevron, two of the world’s largest energy companies, are stopping all operations in Myanmar. The companies are citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country’s military overthrew the elected government. The announcement came Friday just a day after Total called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the military government’s primary sources of funding. It also comes a month after an Associated Press story on the growing push for further oil and gas sanctions on both companies. Total and Chevron have come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand’s PTT Exploration & Production.

