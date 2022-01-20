French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions
PARIS (AP) — French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support https://apnews.com/article/business-france-europe-united-states-myanmar-cbd060b142db6f8bbb81f4a96931f96e">targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders. In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total,...www.edglentoday.com
Comments / 0