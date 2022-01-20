ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French energy giant Total joins push for Myanmar sanctions

PARIS (AP) — French energy conglomerate TotalEnergies has asked the American and French governments to support targeted sanctions against Myanmar's oil and gas funds, the largest single source of income for the country's military leaders. In a letter to Human Rights Watch released Thursday, the CEO of Total...

EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin's girlfriend.
2008 Beijing Olympics vs. 2022: No lofty promises this time

The 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics showcased China's reemergence on the world stage. In awarding those Games to China, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Olympics could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Soaring promises are absent this time as the Beijing Winter Olympics open in just...
Chevron, Total exit Myanmar over deteriorating human rights

PARIS (AP) — Total Energies and Chevron, two of the world's largest energy companies, are stopping all operations in Myanmar. The companies are citing rampant human rights abuses and deteriorating rule of law since the country's military overthrew the elected government. The announcement came Friday just a day after Total called for international sanctions targeting the oil and gas sector, which remain one of the military government's primary sources of funding. It also comes a month after an Associated Press story on the growing push for further oil and gas sanctions on both companies. Total and Chevron have come under increasing pressure over their role in running the offshore Yadana gas field, and Thailand's PTT Exploration & Production.
Total and Chevron are pulling out of Myanmar

TotalEnergies and Chevron are withdrawing from Myanmar because of the deteriorating situation in the country since the military seized power nearly a year ago. "The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar since the coup of February 2021, has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country," the French oil company said in a statement.
Climate, COVID, China: Takeaways from online Davos event

GENEVA (AP) — Government and business leaders have urged cooperation on the world's biggest issues — climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and the economic recovery — at the World Economic Forum's virtual gathering. Speeches and discussions from the likes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.N. Secretary-General...
Norway's Telenor to sell stake in Myanmar's Wave Money

BANGKOK (AP) — Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor plans to sell its 51% stake in the Myanmar fintech company Wave Money to its main partner in the venture, Yoma Strategic Holdings. Telenor confirmed the $53 million deal, reported earlier, in a statement seen Tuesday on its website. Yoma was founded...
Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The attack brought the long-running Yemen war into...
Energy Crunch Hammers French Nuclear Giant EDF

The move reflects the fraught decisions facing governments in Europe over how to spread the pain from a surge in natural-gas and electricity prices. Regulated utilities are seen as low-risk bets for investors but Friday's 15% drop in EDF's shares was among the biggest for the French firm since it listed in Paris in 2005, according to FactSet data.
Myanmar teak exports to US bypassing coup sanctions: activists

Nearly 1,600 tonnes of teak from Myanmar were exported to American companies last year, circumventing US sanctions imposed to deny the junta millions of dollars in profits, an activist group said Tuesday. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup triggered widespread unrest that the military has sought to quell with violence -- killing around 1,400 people, according to a local monitoring group. The United States responded by imposing sanctions on Myanmar's military and its affiliated companies, including Myanma Timber Enterprise, which manages timber sales across the country. Among the most popular type of "Grown in Myanmar" wood is teak, long favoured by shipbuilders and furniture makers for its durability in wet environments.
"Death Star" response from US would lock Russia out of 5G, advanced chips

The US is considering restricting the flow of semiconductors into Russia to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. The move would prevent the Russian military and much of the nation's economy from advancing technologically. The details of the sanctions are still being decided, but they would rely...
U.S. State Department Report Detailed Censorship & Quashing Of Dissent During Last Olympics In China

With the Winter Olympics set to begin next week in Beijing, a U.S. State Department human rights report from after the 2008 Summer Games in China painted a chilling picture of censorship, violence against reporters and the suppression of dissent. During the 2022 games, viewers from around the world will be seeing a sanitized version of life in the People's Republic of China, but not nearly as scrubbed as the version that will be shown to the people of China. When the Summer Olympics were held there in 2008, China's Communist government tightened its grip on dissent and the free flow...
EU set for show of unity as Russia invasion fears mount

European Union foreign ministers are aiming to put on a fresh display of resolve and unity in support of Ukraine on Monday, amid deep uncertainty about whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Russia's neighbor or send his troops across the border."All members of the European Union are united. We are showing unprecedented unity about the situation in Ukraine, with the strong coordination with the U.S.," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters in Brussels.Asked whether the EU would follow a U.S. move and order the families of European embassy personnel in Ukraine to leave, Borrell said: "We...
'Off to Canada': India's jobs crisis exasperates its youth

RAJPURA, India, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Srijan Upadhyay supplied fried snacks to small eateries and roadside stalls in the poor eastern Indian state of Bihar before COVID-19 lockdowns forced most of his customers to close down, many without paying what they owed him. With his business crippled, the 31-year-old IT...
