ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Disparity Study Public Hearing

faypwc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePWC & the City of Fayetteville are holding a public hearing in order to hear the experiences of the Fayetteville community in doing business or attempting...

www.faypwc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Coast News

Oceanside schedules public hearings on redistricting

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside has begun the redistricting process based on the 2020 U.S. Census decennial data and in accordance with California Elections Code Section 21627.1. Four public hearings will be conducted during this process. In addition, four community outreach meetings will be hosted to take public...
OCEANSIDE, CA
cityofbelvedere.org

Notice of a Public Hearing of the City Council

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSAL TO ADOPT A CHARTER. NOTE: This is not an agenda. The agenda will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 14, 2022, at 6:30 PM, the City Council of the City of Belvedere will hold a public hearing via video conference on Zoom to act on the following:
BELVEDERE, CA
Plumas County News

Sustainability Plan Public Hearings To Adopt

SIERRA VALLEY SUBBASIN GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY PLAN. The Sierra Valley Groundwater Management District (SVGMD) and the Plumas County Board of Supervisors are poised to adopt the Sierra Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) next week. The public is encouraged to attend the adoption hearings on the GSP, as follows:. SVGMD Board...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
alachuachronicle.com

Griffin and Strong, P.C. schedules virtual sessions about upcoming City of Gainesville disparity study

Members of the business community and neighbors are invited to participate in two virtual meetings hosted by Griffin & Strong P.C. The public meetings are intended for participants to convey their experiences or attempts to do business with the City of Gainesville. Registration for the meetings is free and recommended but not required to participate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City#Griffin Strong#Fayetteville Pwc#Disparity Study
slocity.org

Architectural Review Commission Public Hearing

The San Luis Obispo Architectural Review Commission will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. via teleconference. Pursuant to Executive Orders N-60-20 and N-08-21 executed by the Governor of California, and subsequently Assembly Bill 361, enacted in response to the state of emergency relating to novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and enabling teleconferencing accommodations by suspending or waiving specified provisions in the Ralph M. Brown Act (Government Code § 54950 et seq.), commissioners and members of the public may participate in this meeting by teleconference. There will be no physical location for the public to view the meeting. Public comment, prior to the start of the meeting, may be submitted in writing via U.S. Mail to the City Clerk’s Office at 990 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 or by email to advisorybodies@slocity.org.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
pasadenanow.com

PUSD Redistricting Commission Announces 3 Public Hearings

The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) and the PUSD Redistricting Commission have scheduled virtual public hearings in the coming weeks to gather community input on redrawing school board members’ district boundaries. Every 10 years, PUSD Board of Education district boundaries are re-drawn to account for population changes. PUSD is...
PASADENA, CA
fredericksburg.today

New middle school public hearing in Fredericksburg postponed

The City is postponing the public hearing that was scheduled for Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at James Monroe High School. It is the hope of the City that this public hearing be rescheduled as soon as possible. The City recently received a letter from Mary Washington Healthcare (MWH) seeking...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kanecountyconnects.com

IDOT Hosts Rail Study Virtual Public Hearing Now Through Jan. 21

The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public hearing through Jan. 21 as part of an ongoing study assessing the state’s rail system to help identify potential improvements and solutions. The event will provide an update on input collected throughout the year on current conditions, capacity concerns and safety challenges.
ILLINOIS STATE
Wyoming News

#31. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

- 2020 employee engagement score: 73.3 (6.2% higher than government-wide score) - 2019 employee engagement score: 67.1 - One-year score change: +6.2 - Agency workforce size: midsize The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission enforces federal laws that protect job applicants and workers from discrimination. A range of investigators, attorneys, information specialists, mediators, and statisticians keep this agency running. With such a strong mission, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission may help employees feel a deep sense of purpose with their work. You may also like: LGBTQ+ history before Stonewall
ECONOMY
UPI News

Texas ag commissioner suing to stop aid to Black farmers

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Igalious "Ike" Mills grew up working his family's farm in the Piney Woods town of Nacogdoches. His siblings still keep it running, relying on a lot of the same equipment used by their father and grandfather. Mills, who is Black, spends much of his energy trying...
TEXAS STATE
Idaho Press-Tribune

Public school budget hearing on tap this morning...

Though today is an official state holiday, the Legislature is in session, and JFAC has its hearing this morning on the budget for K-12 public schools, the largest single slice of the state's general fund budget. State schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra will be presenting her budget request, both for K-12 schools, and for the state Department of Education.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy