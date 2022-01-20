Woman Confronts Pick Up Artist Podcasters About Why They Advised Their Listeners Not To Go Out With Girls Like Her And Things Get Uncomfortable

Fight Club fans on Friday honored Meat Loaf in classic fashion.
Born Marvin Lee Aday, the actor-musician died Thursday. He was 74.
After news of his death broke, throngs of Twitter users posted a simple message: “His name is Robert Paulson.” Most of the tweets were just that phrase without any other context, so you either got it or didn’t. The message was among Twitter’s trends.
The line comes from the 1999 classic, Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, which revolves around an underground fighting ring that turns into a criminal organization, “Project Mayhem.”
Meat Loaf appears in the film as Robert...
