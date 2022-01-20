ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Confronts Pick Up Artist Podcasters About Why They Advised Their Listeners Not To Go Out With Girls Like Her And Things Get Uncomfortable

 3 days ago

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

People Are Realizing This Dolly Parton Cover Of Collective Soul's 'Shine' Is Better Than The Original

Please celebrate Dolly Parton's birthday by discovering this incredible country music version of this post-grunge band's signature song. A restaurant in Alberta was forced to briefly close its dining room after the health department found patrons were showing photos of dogs instead of proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test, as mandated by the Canadian province.
Woman who caught her boyfriend 'texting a girl from another state' tricks him into taking a road trip to confront the other woman - by lying that they needed to 'go out of town for a family emergency'

A woman has gone viral after claiming she tricked her unsuspecting boyfriend into going on a road trip with her to confront the other woman he had been texting behind her back. Lucy Dash, a hairstylist from Brooklyn, New York, took to TikTok last week to share a video of...
Meat Loaf death: Cher and Boy George lead tributes to ‘bombastic’ singer

Tributes are pouring in after Meat Loaf, famous singer of hits including “I’d Do Anything for Love”, died aged 74.A post on his official Facebook page read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours...“We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and...
'The Voice' Fans Are Really Starting to Worry About John Legend Leaving the Show

With the latest season of The Voice in the rearview mirror, coach John Legend is now focusing on the road ahead of him. After wrapping up the latest installment of the hit NBC singing competition series (congrats again to season 21 winner Girl Named Tom!), the R&B artist has his eyes on his next exciting project. While Voice fans are ecstatic for him, some have started to worry about what this could mean for the show’s future.
Meat Loaf Fans Honor Actor in Classic ‘Fight Club’ Fashion

Fight Club fans on Friday honored Meat Loaf in classic fashion. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the actor-musician died Thursday. He was 74. After news of his death broke, throngs of Twitter users posted a simple message: “His name is Robert Paulson.” Most of the tweets were just that phrase without any other context, so you either got it or didn’t. The message was among Twitter’s trends. The line comes from the 1999 classic, Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, which revolves around an underground fighting ring that turns into a criminal organization, “Project Mayhem.” Meat Loaf appears in the film as Robert...
The World Mourns — And Sings Along With — Meat Loaf, Rock Icon of the 1970s

The outsize personality of U.S. rock singer Meat Loaf, who died age 74, was cherished and mourned across Europe where news of his passing dampened many a breakfast table on Friday. Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “The vaults of heaven will be ringing with rock. RIP meatloaf. Give my regards to Jim. – ALW.” TV host Piers Morgan said: “RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news.” British actor Stephen Fry said: “I hope...
Should I Forgive My Husband For Shoving My Head Into A Cake And Holding It There At Our Wedding, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days. Should...
‘I borrowed £5 from Mel B for a cigar’: How did Meat Loaf end up in the Spice Girls movie?

The rock star and actor Meat Loaf, who has died at the age of 74, will forever be best known for classic anthems such as “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’ll Do Anything for Love”, but he also had a decidedly different claim to fame for a younger generation: driving the Spice Girls bus.In 1997, Meat Loaf played a key supporting role in the maligned – yet secretly masterful – Spice Girls film Spice World: The Movie. The singer played Dennis, the group’s exasperated tour bus driver, who ferries the flamboyant fivesome around London while they sing and make...
