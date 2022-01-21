ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima introduces 3 newest LPD members

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 day ago
Liz Casey thanks the Lima Police Department for hiring her as fellow new police department members Jalen Bagley, left, and Ashley Lovette look on after the three were introduced during Mayor Sharetta Smith’s weekly press conference Wednesday morning.

LIMA — Mayor Sharetta Smith and Major Ronald Holman welcomed the Lima Police Department’s three newest members to the public Wednesday morning during Smith’s weekly press conference.

Holman said the police department still has as many as 10 positions to fill; it is a time-consuming process because of stringent background processes.

“There’s a lot of hoops to jump through and very stringent requirements as we go through because policing must earn the public trust, and it’s very important that we get honest, and conscientious brave people. It’s not a job for everyone.”

Mayor Smith congratulated Jalen Bagley, Ashley Lovette and Liz Casey before turning the podium over to Holman to introduce the three to the community they now serve.

Bagley, a Shawnee graduate, will begin Ohio State Highway Patrol’s basic police academy next month. He said he can’t wait to get out and begin serving in the place he loves.

“I look forward to being out there with the public,” Bagley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve the city that I grew up in and also to serve in this great city.”

Lovette graduated from Van Wert and was previously employed as a deputy sheriff assigned to corrections at Paulding County jail.

“I look forward to connecting with the community, building trust and respectful relationships to help them feel safe and secure,” Lovette stated.

Casey graduated from Delphos City High School and said she is excited to get her new career underway in the crime prevention department at LPD.

“I’d like to thank the police department for giving me the opportunity to fill this position. It’s an honor and a privilege,” Casey said. “It has been said the true measure of a man’s success is found in his willingness to serve others. So, I will strive to do my best because each person, each neighborhood, and each business deserves to feel safe and secure. Through continued combined efforts with our communities, I believe that our city’s works, service and dedication will provide just that.”

