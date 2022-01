It has been a busy week for the Washington Nationals, on and off the field. On Saturday they announced their international signings highlighted by phenom Cristhian Vaquero. Shortly afterward, the team announced 21 new hires and several other moves for their player development system. This morning the Nats published game times for the 2022 schedule. Not to be finished, the Nats and MASN jointly announced early this afternoon the hiring of former Nats’ player, Kevin Frandsen, as the new color commentator for the Nationals on the MASN network.

