Traverse City Central Hires Wilson as Next Boys Track Coach

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central announced on Thursday that Bryant Wilson will be the new boys track and field head coach, taking over for John Lober, who retired after coaching for 52 years.

Wilson has plenty of experience in track and field. He was the women’s track and field associate head coach at Central Michigan University since 2019. He had been with the program for eight total years.

He also earned multiple honors during his years with the Chippewas. In 2019, he received the Mid-American Conference Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year in both indoor and outdoor championships. The Chippewas won the MAC Indoor Championships that year and finished second in the MAC Outdoor Championships.

Wilson was also an impressive runner in college. In 2018, he was inducted into the United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He was a four-time NCAA Div. 2 national champion, eight-time All-American, and two-time U.S. National Championships qualifier in pole vault while competing at Grand Valley State. He still holds the program record for indoor and outdoor pole vault.