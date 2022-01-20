ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants complete second GM interview with Adam Peters

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New York Giants continued their comprehensive search for new general manager on Thursday when they met with San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters for the second time.

Peters is the third finalist in the Giants’ search. They initially interviewed nine candidates and have narrowed the frill down to three — Peters, Buffalo general manager Joe Schoen and Ryan Poles, the Kansas City Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel.

The Giants conducted second interviews with Schoen and Poles earlier this week.

All three candidates are also being considered for other front office openings around the league. They will become available once their respective teams’ seasons are over. All three teams — the 49ers, Bills and Chiefs are playing in this weekend’s divisional round playoffs.

The 49ers will play the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday night while Bills and Chiefs face one another Sunday night in Kansas City.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

