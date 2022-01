(Yicai Global) Jan. 24 -- China’s biggest auto aftersales service platform Tuhu has applied to go public on the Hong Kong stock exchange. US investment banks Goldman Sachs Group and BofA Securites, as well as Switzerland’s UBS Group and the China International Capital Corp. are sponsors, according to the filing submitted to the Hong Kong bourse today. No details were given of the expected amount to be raised.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO