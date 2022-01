Jan. 20, 1964. It was an LP album that came in a 12x12-inch cover, and it held my future. At least my immediate future. Jan. 20 came on a Monday that year. I was seven years old and was about to spend an evening with a neighbor girl from down the block. My parents were friends with her parents. Every Monday after supper, my dad and her dad would get together to play chess. Sometimes at our house, sometimes at theirs. Wherever they played didn’t matter. My mom, sister and I always went with him. The moms would talk about everything from neighborhood stuff (gossip) to holiday recipes and soap operas.

