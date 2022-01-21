ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A divided nation: Western Australia stays shut as COVID deaths mount in east

By Wayne Cole
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EReMX_0drJPetV00

SYDNEY, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia will remain a divided nation with the vast mining state of Western Australia cancelling plans to reopen its borders on Feb. 5 citing health risks from a surge in the Omicron COVID-19 variant in eastern states.

Australia's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) on Friday reported its deadliest day of the pandemic

NSW reported 46 deaths of patients with COVID-19 including one infant, while Victoria state saw 20 lives lost. Yet, a drop in hospitalisations in both states did offer hope the latest outbreak might have peaked.

All states and territories, except Western Australia (WA), have reopened their internal borders under a policy of living with COVID-19, despite a record surge in cases. Western Australia was to follow suit next month.

However, Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan made a shock announcement late on Thursday saying it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to open up given the rapid spread of Omicron.

Instead, re-opening would be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of triple dose vaccinations reached 80%. It is currently around 26%.

"If we proceeded with the original plan, we would be deliberately seeding thousands upon thousands of COVID cases into WA and at this point in time that is not what I am going to do," McGowan told reporters.

McGowan said the original re-opening plan was based on the less transmissable Delta strain, not Omicron.

The state, which is the size of Western Europe with a population of only 2.7 million, has for months been closed off to the rest of the country and the outside world, taking advantage of its natural isolation to keep cases low.

Presently there are only 83 active cases in the state, compared with 550,000 in the country as a whole, and just a handful of those are Omicron.

The decision will likely anger Prime Munster Scott Morrison who has long urged all the states to open up and learn to live with the virus.

"I know that many West Australians will this morning be very disappointed and they will be asking the question 'if not now, when?'" Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sky News.

Some WA travel conditions are still set to change on Feb. 5 including allowing more people in for compassionate reasons, though they would still have to isolate for 14 days.

The original plan would have allowed in double-vaccinated interstate and international travellers without completing quarantine. Now visitors will need to be triple vaccinated.

"What we are going to do is review the situation over February and watch what is occurring over east and work out what the best approach is for Western Australia," McGowan said.

Cases have ballooned in the rest of the country in recent weeks, overloading hospitals and causing major disruptions to supply chains through illness and absenteeism.

Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Marguerita Choy and Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Australia reaches grim milestone as nation overtakes the UK, the US and all of South America as having one of the HIGHEST Covid rates in the world - but experts say the worst is nearly over as deaths stay among lowest globally

For the majority of the pandemic, Australia's tight borders and stringent lockdowns kept Covid case numbers so low it became the envy of the world - but now the nation is among the most virus-ravaged places on earth. Sitting 9th on the list of countries' cases per 100,000 people, Australia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia’s Scott Morrison under fire for bizarre suggestion that children be allowed to operate forklifts

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison’s proposal to let children operate forklifts amid a shortage of workers in Covid-hit supply chains has drawn intense criticism, forcing the administration into an immediate climbdown.On Wednesday, Mr Morrison floated a proposal to bring down the minimum age to drive forklifts from 18 to 16. But hours later, on Thursday, he said the administration will not go forward with the proposal. Most states classify forklift operations to be high-risk work, requiring a licence available only to 18-year-olds and over.“We had a good discussion about today and it is not something that we believe, collectively, that...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Mark Mcgowan
The Independent

First flight lands on Covid-free island - now the island is no longer Covid-free

The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
WORLD
CBS News

South Africa is over Omicron, and their good news may be a harbinger of hope for the U.S.

Johannesburg — Only eight weeks after the world first heard about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, when researchers in South Africa who discovered the strain notified global authorities, that country's wave of infections has fallen as sharply as it climbed. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people's lives.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Grandparents are left homeless as their plan to move to Western Australia and meet their grandson for the first time is put on hold after Mark McGowan's sudden backflip on reopening the border

In one week, Karen and Mike Malherbe will essentially be homeless. When the pair sold their NSW Illawarra home and bought a new one near Busselton, in Western Australia, they were elated. The move west would reunite them with family for the first time in three years. They would also...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Western Australia#Covid#Nsw#Wa
MedicalXpress

World breaks daily COVID case record

The world registered a record-high average of more than three million coronavirus cases a day between January 13 and 19, fuelled by the Omicron variant, an AFP tally showed Thursday. The figure has increased more than five-fold since the highly transmissible strain was detected in South Africa and Botswana in...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Western Australia delays planned reopening

The planned reopening of Western Australia has been suspended indefinitely to allow residents to get booster vaccinations, as the Omicron variant of Covid is spreading on country’s east coast. It had been hoped that double-vaccinated interstate and international travellers would be allowed to enter Western Australia without quarantine, from...
TRAVEL
WDBO

Australia's New South Wales sets new high for COVID deaths

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, made the reporting of rapid antigen test results mandatory Wednesday as it experienced its deadliest day of the pandemic with 21 deaths. State Premier Dominic Perrottet said residents who failed to register a positive rapid antigen...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
The Independent

Australia delivers water, telecommunications aid to Tonga

Three flights from Australia carrying food, water, medical supplies and telecommunications equipment landed in Tonga on Saturday, as the Pacific nation continues to grapple with the aftermath of an underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.Planes from other nations, including New Zealand and Japan have also brought sorely needed aid to the Tongan people, said Zed Seselja, Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific.The first such aid arrived Thursday, after the main airport runway was cleared of ash spewed when the volcano erupted a week ago. The eruption also set off a Pacific-wide tsunami that smashed boats in New...
U.K.
BET

South African Omicron News Could Provide Hope To The U.S.

Just eight weeks since the omicron variant was discovered in South Africa, the country’s wave of infections has sharply fallen. Not only that, but South Africa has weathered its fourth wave of COVID-19 with very little interruption to people’s lives. CBS News reports that in the suburbs of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK records 76,807 new COVID cases, 297 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain reported 76,807 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, continuing a recent downturn in the number of infections, and 297 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed. The figures compared to 95,787 cases and 288 deaths reported on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Zealand adds new COVID restrictions as omicron spreads

New Zealanders are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions after nine cases of the omicron variant were detected in a single family that flew to Auckland for a wedding earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Sunday.The so-called “red setting” of the country's pandemic response includes heightened measures such as required mask wearing and limits on gatherings, and the restrictions will go into effect on Monday.Ardern stressed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that businesses can remain open and people can still visit family and friends and move freely around the country."Our plan for managing omicron cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Fortescue warns shut Western Australia borders may worsen labour shortage

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) warned on Friday that a delay by the state of Western Australia in reopening its borders may worsen a labour shortage currently affecting the mining sector. The country's largest state, home to the resource-rich Pilbara region,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

286K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy