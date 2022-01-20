ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurses Exposed to Antineoplastic Drugs at Work Have Higher Risk of DNA Damage

By Reuters Staff
Medscape News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Antineoplastic drugs are potential carcinogens, mutagens, or teratogens in humans, and nurses who handle these agents may be at elevated risk for DNA damage, a cross-sectional study from China suggests. "As the incidence of cancer is increasing, so too is the number of health...

