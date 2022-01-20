ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undiagnosed Fragile X Syndrome Common in General Population

By Lisa Rapaport
Medscape News
 5 days ago

(Reuters Health) - Fragile X syndrome may be underdiagnosed, particularly among women, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined electronic health record data for 1.7 million patients seen over approximately 40 years at the Marshfield Clinic Health System and 2.1 million patients seen over approximately 33 years at the University of Wisconsin...

www.medscape.com

Fox News

Guillain-Barré syndrome: What is it?

Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) is a rare autoimmune disorder affecting about 1 in 100,000 people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While GBS is more common in men and adults older than 50, anyone can develop it, the agency says. An estimated 3,000-6,000 people develop GBS...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Worry is bad for the heart and increases diabetes risk – study

Middle-aged worriers have a higher risk of heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes as they get older, new research suggests.The study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that increased levels of anxiety or worry among men are linked to biological processes that can be bad for the heart and increase the chance of ill health.Experts analysed data for 1,561 men from the Normative Aging Study, which has been tracking aging in men in the US since 1961. The men were mostly white and, on average, were aged 53 in 1975.Our findings indicate higher levels...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fragile X Syndrome#General Population#Race And Ethnicity#Reuters Health#Uw Health#Jama Network Open
ajmc.com

Gaps in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Bruce Feinberg, DO: I’m curious. I want to hear from both Tracey and Ryan. Tracey, we’ll start with you. From the way you’re engaging the patient population, is it your perception that patients are getting to the specialist in an appropriate amount of time, or is there too much delay in getting patients with the diagnosis to a specialist to treat it?
HEALTH
Medscape News

Perioperative Diabetes Insipidus Caused by Anesthetic Medications

Lauren M. Van Decar, MD; Emily G. Reynolds, BS; Emily E. Sharpe, MD; Monica W. Harbell, MD; Heidi E. Kosiorek, MS; Molly B. Kraus, MD. Diabetes insipidus (DI) is an uncommon perioperative complication that can occur secondary to medications or surgical manipulation and can cause significant hypovolemia and electrolyte abnormalities. We reviewed and evaluated the current literature and identified 29 cases of DI related to medications commonly used in anesthesia such as propofol, dexmedetomidine, sevoflurane, ketamine, and opioids. This review summarizes the case reports and frequency of DI with each medication and presents possible pathophysiology. Medication-induced DI should be included in the differential diagnosis when intraoperative polyuria is identified. Early identification, removal of the agent, and treatment of intraoperative DI are critical to minimize complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Variation in Heart-Transplant Rates Remains Despite Change in Allocation Policy

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Despite the recent change in heart-allocation policy designed to boost equitable distribution of the limited number of available organs, substantial center-level and regional variation in likelihood of transplant remains, according to a new analysis. "Wide state-level variability in waiting list outcomes have been noted for...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Higher Corticosteroid Dose Tied to HBV Reactivation in People With Resolved Infection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In people with resolved hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, exposure to higher doses of corticosteroids is associated with an increased risk of HBV reactivation and hepatitis flare, according to researchers in China. "This study proposed a time-weighted average dose of prednisone to quantify corticosteroid exposure,...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Gastrointestinal PCR Panel Enables Faster, Better Antibiotic Therapy in Kids With Infectious Diarrhea

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Using a multiplex gastrointestinal PCR (GI-PCR) panel in children with infectious diarrhea can speed up appropriate prescription of antibiotics, a new study suggests. "The GI-PCR's results impacted the medical management of gastroenteritis for almost one-fourth of the children, and especially the prescription of appropriate antibiotic...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

COVID-19 and Chronic Diabetes: The Perfect Storm for Reactivation Tuberculosis?

Genesis P. Aguillón-Durán; Ericka Prieto-Martínez; Doris Ayala; Juan García Jr.; John M. Thomas III; Juan Ignacio García; Brandon Michael Henry; Jordi B. Torrelles; Joanne Turner; Eder Ledezma-Campos; Blanca I. Restrepo. Abstract and Introduction. Background: The coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic is predicted to have a net...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

What Are the PROSPECTs and Clinical Implications of Vulnerable Plaque?

Graphical Abstract: Timeline of development and future directions for clinical trials in coronary vulnerable plaque (VP). Despite the fact that it has been three decades since James Muller and his colleagues first proposed the concept of vulnerable plaque[1] and 18 years since Naghavi et al. published their consensus document summarizing the concepts behind vulnerable patients and vulnerable plaques, including classifications for clinical and pathological evaluation,[2,3] we still have much to learn about the clinical implications of vulnerable plaque (Graphical Abstract).
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Zinc May Worsen Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lab Study Suggests

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Zinc supplementation may exacerbate rheumatoid arthritis (RA), new laboratory data suggest. In monocytes from patients with RA, researchers found high concentrations of intracellular zinc, which regulates immune responses by affecting signaling pathways, according to a report in Science Signaling. They also found increased expression of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medscape News

Nurses Exposed to Antineoplastic Drugs at Work Have Higher Risk of DNA Damage

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Antineoplastic drugs are potential carcinogens, mutagens, or teratogens in humans, and nurses who handle these agents may be at elevated risk for DNA damage, a cross-sectional study from China suggests. "As the incidence of cancer is increasing, so too is the number of health professionals...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Allogenic HCT Using Younger, Unrelated Donors May Help Curb Relapse in Myelodysplastic Syndrome

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), using younger human leukocyte antigen-matched unrelated donors (MUDs) for allogenic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) was associated with better outcomes than using older matched sibling donors (MSDs) in a retrospective study. "MDS is a disease of older adults and if...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Skin Toxicity May Predict Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Response

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In cancer patients, cutaneous immune-related adverse events (cirAEs) were strongly associated with response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and survival in a retrospective study. "We used data from the U.S. and Europe to identify an approximately 20% reduction in mortality among patients who developed skin...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Factors in Selecting Therapy for Myelodysplastic Syndromes

Bruce Feinberg, DO: We’ve recently had this movement of precision medicine. You could argue it’s always been precision medicine. We didn’t have targeted therapies, but we were always trying to be more precise. That’s why we went from plain x-rays to CT to MRI to PET [positron emission tomography]. But in the era of precision medicine, we think specifically if there’s a targeted mutation where there’s an interference drug for that target, that we’d go to that drug. Here’s a situation where the cost and toxicity of the drug might still introduce a reasonable delay to that targeted therapy. Ryan, do you see the same thing?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Feelings of Physical Fatigue Predict Death in Older Adults

How fatigued certain activities make an older person feel can predict the likelihood death is less than three years away, according to research published today in the Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences by University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists. It is the first study to establish perceived physical fatigability as an indicator of earlier mortality.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Neuroscience News

Undiagnosed Autistic Traits Common Among Youths With Substance Use Disorders

Summary: Study reports 1 in 5 teens and young adults who seek treatment for alcohol and substance use disorders may have previously unrecognized social impairments characteristic of ASD. Source: Mass General. One in five teens and young adults who seek treatment for alcohol or drug use may have traits characteristic...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER

