(Yicai Global) Jan. 25 -- By the end of January, 24 provinces and municipalities in China have released their annual GDP growth targets for the year of 2021. Although of course less than that of the previous year, an analysis published on China Banking News found that the average goal accumulated at 6.1%, bucking international forecasts which have anticipated China’s GDP as a whole to score around 5.6% for the upcoming 12 months. The targets of course vary by region, with the highest-ranking being Hainan Island who, undergoing ambitious development into a free port is aiming for 9%. On the other hand, the more established Beijing municipality stood at the lowest with 5%.

