Public Health

Clothing Company Carhartt Keeps Employee Vaccine Mandate

By Carolyn Crist
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Carhartt, a Michigan-based clothing company that's known for its heavy-duty workwear, announced that it would keep its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees despite last week's Supreme Court ruling that blocked vaccine requirements for large companies....

Fast Company

Starbucks and Carhartt boycott threats show how vaccine mandate decisions are now a tightrope act

Last week’s Supreme Court decision struck down President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private companies, but that didn’t make private companies’ vaccine mandates illegal. It just passed the buck to companies, a move many of them have probably been sweating since. And in recent days, we’ve started seeing the price businesses may pay for taking a strong position, whether it’s for workplace vaccine mandates or against them.
The Independent

Carhartt sparks conservative boycott and wins new fans with vaccine mandate: ‘Might be time to buy some more’

American workwear company Carhartt has won many new fans and critics after employees were re-informed of a mandatory vaccination requirement. The clothing firm told employees that a company mandate on Covid vaccinations would be required, despite a Supreme Court ruling against a federal mandate for private companies in the US. A backlash followed on Twitter on Friday, with mandate critics and conservatives calling for a boycott of the Michigan-based firm “until they break”.Attorney Molly McCann was among those calling for a boycott and wrote: “Well Carhartt has labelled the unvaccinated dangerous and implemented a vaccine mandate”. “Pretty rich from a...
Medscape News

Pennsylvania Lawmaker Wants 'Natural Immunity' Exception to Vaccine Mandates

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A Pennsylvania state representative says people who've had COVID-19 should be exempted from employers' vaccine mandates because they have "natural immunity." Under Rep. Eric Nelson's idea, people would be exempted for 90 days if they can...
The Flint Journal

Michigan-based Carhartt keeps vaccine requirement

DEARBORN, MI -- Carhartt is keeping its employee vaccine policy on the books regardless of the Supreme Court decision. An internal email from the clothing company’s CEO Mark Valade was spread on social media. The email reads that there will be no change from the policy that went into effect Jan 4.
Advertising Age

Carhartt reaffirms vaccine mandate despite social media backlash

Carhartt's decision to continue requiring its workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 led to a social media backlash against the workwear brand. Earlier this week, a letter sent to employees illustrating Carhartt’s stance on vaccines began circulating on social media, angering many who disagree with the policy. The letter was sent following last week’s Supreme Court ruling against President Biden’s plan to require vaccines or routine COVID testing at companies with more than 100 employees.
fox10phoenix.com

Carhartt defends COVID-19 vaccine mandate, citing workplace safety

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Michigan-based apparel company Carhartt is keeping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate despite a Supreme Court ruling that businesses don't need to require them. According to the company, the mandate has been in place since Jan. 4. However, an email was sent to employees recently to let...
Footwear News

Some Twitter Users Are Slamming Carhartt for Its Vaccine Mandate, While Others Voice Support

Carhartt was trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning — and it wasn’t because of a trendy new item. The workwear and outdoor apparel company went Twitter viral on Tuesday morning for its stance regarding vaccinations across its staff. Various Twitter users posted an image of what appeared to be an internal email to staff members that reiterated the company’s vaccination policy. The letter, which stated that associates needed to be vaccinated by a deadline of Feb. 15, appeared to be from the company’s CEO Mark Valade and spurred a divisive reaction online, with some users calling for a boycott or cancelation...
MarketRealist

Why People Are Boycotting Apparel Company Carhartt

Conservatives aren't happy with Carhartt and threaten to boycott the apparel company. Why are people boycotting Carhartt?. Social media outlets exploded this week with calls for a Carhartt boycott after the company told employees they're required to get the COVID-19 vaccine despite the Supreme Court’s ruling against the Biden Administration vaccine-or-testing mandate for large companies. "We put workplace safety at the very top of our priority list, and the Supreme Court's recent ruling doesn't impact that core value," Carhartt CEO Mark Valade wrote in an email to staff that's circulating on Twitter.
Medscape News

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Public Health Surveillance and Survey Data Collections in the United States

Denys T. Lau, PhD; Paulina Sosa, MPH; Nabarun Dasgupta, MPH, PhD; Hua He, PhD. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for strengthened surveillance data to accurately track the distribution of infectious diseases for informing public health responses to improve infection prevention and control. Comprehensive surveillance for COVID-19 would rapidly identify infected cases, trace contacts, and monitor disease trends over time. Ongoing surveillance is also important for monitoring longer-term epidemiological trends—including infection incidence and mortality rates—across subpopulations that may be at significantly higher risk for severe disease and death, thereby improving population-specific interventions.[1] To track the progression of COVID-19, we inevitably ask the question: is a unified national surveillance system needed to respond effectively to this pandemic and future public health emergencies?
fox29.com

City of Philadelphia employee, contractor vaccine mandate now in effect

PHILADELPHIA - Friday marked the deadline for mandate requiring all union-represented City of Philadelphia employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The city announced the mandate back in Nov. 2021, after implementing vaccine mandates for new employees institutes of higher education, healthcare workers, and exempt and non-represented civil service employees.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic sets new deadline for employee COVID-19 vaccine mandate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic has a new deadline for all of its employees and those who provide services within its facilities to be vaccinated. The announcement was made on Jan. 14, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the COVID-19 vaccine mandate issued by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare (CMC) is allowed to move forward for healthcare workers in the U.S.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Supreme Court blocks Biden's employee vaccine mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the enactment of President Biden’s employee vaccine mandate, sparing restaurants and other businesses that employ at least 100 people from having to demand either proof of inoculation or weekly negative COVID-19 tests from each worker. The court said it agreed with plaintiffs’ arguments...
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
