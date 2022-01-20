Clothing Company Carhartt Keeps Employee Vaccine Mandate

Carhartt was trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning — and it wasn’t because of a trendy new item. The workwear and outdoor apparel company went Twitter viral on Tuesday morning for its stance regarding vaccinations across its staff. Various Twitter users posted an image of what appeared to be an internal email to staff members that reiterated the company’s vaccination policy. The letter, which stated that associates needed to be vaccinated by a deadline of Feb. 15, appeared to be from the company’s CEO Mark Valade and spurred a divisive reaction online, with some users calling for a boycott or cancelation...

