Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, hand washing and sanitizing are still more important than ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have noted that frequent hand washing with antibacterial soap and disinfecting with the proper hand sanitizer helps prevent the spread of COVID-19. Studies have additionally shown that hand sanitizers are “effective in inactivating SARS-CoV-2,” meaning we all should be practicing proper hand hygiene on a consistent basis. If you’re anything like us, hand sanitizers have become somewhat of an obsession. Every time we enter a store, it’s almost hard not to sanitize or purchase a new bottle to keep in our bags for future use....

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO