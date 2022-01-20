ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 15 "Boeing's Deadly Design" Sneak Peek: Would You Trust the Plane?

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen two brand-new Boeing 737 Max jets fall out of the sky...

CNBC

Boeing's Deadly Design | American Greed

When two brand-new Boeing 737 Max jets fall out of the sky five months apart – killing a total of 346 people – investigators quickly home in on a mysterious software program known as MCAS. But some critics say the real culprit is a corporate culture that puts shareholders over passengers. Watch the whole story Wednesday, January 26 at 10p ET on CNBC.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
