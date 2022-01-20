ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinical Score Helps Gauge Benefit From Radionuclide Therapy for NETs

By Megan Brooks
Medscape News
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - A validation study supports the use of a clinical scoring system to anticipate whether patients with well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumors (WD NETs) will benefit from peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) with lutetium-177 (177Lu)-dotatate. Despite the benefit from 177Lu-dotatate for patients with WD NETs, "questions remain...

Medscape News

Study Finds Genetic Factor for COVID Smell and Taste Loss

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. A genetic risk factor could explain why some people lose their senses of smell and taste when they get infected with COVID-19, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Genetics. The finding could...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Long COVID: Could antiplatelet therapy help?

Scientists know little about the underlying mechanisms of long COVID despite widespread reports about it since near the start of the pandemic,. This lack of knowledge has made diagnosing and developing treatments for this condition challenging. COVID-19 affects the lining of the blood vessels, and scientists have investigated whether long...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

Five Benefits of ABA Therapy For Children with Autism

Social Skills are taught. ABA is a therapy method for teaching people positive behaviors in a variety of circumstances. According to the National Institutes of Health, there are numerous benefits of applied behavior analysis in children with autism. Individual treatment plans are provided as part of this method, to increase desired actions while reducing unwanted behaviors over time. Mental health and educational specialists have found it to be a popular and successful option. Let’s look at a few of the most prevalent benefits.
KIDS
Medscape News

What Are the PROSPECTs and Clinical Implications of Vulnerable Plaque?

Graphical Abstract: Timeline of development and future directions for clinical trials in coronary vulnerable plaque (VP). Despite the fact that it has been three decades since James Muller and his colleagues first proposed the concept of vulnerable plaque[1] and 18 years since Naghavi et al. published their consensus document summarizing the concepts behind vulnerable patients and vulnerable plaques, including classifications for clinical and pathological evaluation,[2,3] we still have much to learn about the clinical implications of vulnerable plaque (Graphical Abstract).
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Efficacy of Hydromechanical Therapy in Nonhealing, Chronic Wounds as a Cost- and Clinically Effective Wound Care Modality

Haley DesJardins, MD; Sydney Char, MD; Patrick Marasco, MD; Yung-Chang Hsu, MD; Lifei Guo, MD, PhD, FACS. Introduction: Chronic wounds pose a widespread challenge to health care, with many new, costly wound care modalities introduced in recent years with varying degrees of success. Bacterial biofilms have been postulated as one of the main culprits of the stagnation of chronic wound healing. For years, surgical fields have used pressurized irrigation for cleansing surgical wounds, but its utility in managing nonhealing chronic wounds has often been overlooked.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Clinical guideline on external beam radiation therapy for primary liver cancers released

A new clinical guideline from the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) provides guidance on the use of radiation therapy to treat adult patients with primary liver cancers using external beam radiation therapy (EBRT). Evidence-based recommendations outline indications and optimal EBRT dosing, techniques and treatment planning for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (IHC), with a strong emphasis on multidisciplinary care. The guideline, ASTRO's first for primary liver cancers, is published in Practical Radiation Oncology.
SEATTLE, WA
Medscape News

Spore Therapy Cuts C. Difficile Reinfection by 68% in 8-Week Study

(Reuters Health) - An experimental three-day therapy that adds Firmicutes spores to the gut can reduce the risk of Clostridioides difficile reinfection by 68% according to the results from an eight-week phase 3 study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. Of the 89 volunteers who received the treatment,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Conversation U.S.

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could soon treat cancers, HIV, autoimmune disorders and genetic diseases

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast. Below are excerpts from that conversation which have been edited for length and clarity....
CANCER
Medscape News

Higher Corticosteroid Dose Tied to HBV Reactivation in People With Resolved Infection

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In people with resolved hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, exposure to higher doses of corticosteroids is associated with an increased risk of HBV reactivation and hepatitis flare, according to researchers in China. "This study proposed a time-weighted average dose of prednisone to quantify corticosteroid exposure,...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Medical Therapies for Prevention of Cardiovascular and Renal Events in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation and Diabetes Mellitus

Laurent Fauchier; Giuseppe Boriani; Joris R. deGroot; Reinhold Kreutz; Peter Rossing; A. John Camm. Atrial fibrillation (AF), type 2 diabetes mellitus (DM), and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are three global epidemics with significant effects on morbidity and mortality. Diabetes is a risk factor for AF, and a risk factor for thromboembolism, comorbidity, and mortality when AF is present. The pathophysiology of diabetes-related AF and interrelationships with cardiovascular events and renal events is not fully understood but is in part related to structural, electrical, electromechanical, and autonomic remodelling. The current practice guidelines offer limited recommendations on the management of patients with AF (or risk of AF) and diabetes with its own heterogeneity for the prevention of cardiovascular and renal events. This document discusses possible clinical approaches for these patients. In the last decade, there have been major improvements for the prevention of stroke in AF patients with direct oral anticoagulants, which are preferable to vitamin K antagonists for stroke prevention in DM. Because of the increased risk rate for several cardiovascular adverse events in diabetic patients, a similar relative risk reduction generally translates into greater absolute risk reduction in the diabetic population. Recent trials with non-insulin diabetes drugs using glucagon-like peptide-1 agonists and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors showed a significant reduction for the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events in patients with type 2 DM. Sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors also showed a large reduction in hospitalization for heart failure and renal events, which need to be more completely evaluated in patients with AF. Mechanisms, risks, and optimal management of AF patients with DM who have or are under risk of developing heart failure or CKD are also discussed in this document. The benefits of medical therapies for these patients still need to be put into perspective, and gaps in evidence on some of these issues are likely to be addressed in future years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Gastrointestinal PCR Panel Enables Faster, Better Antibiotic Therapy in Kids With Infectious Diarrhea

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Using a multiplex gastrointestinal PCR (GI-PCR) panel in children with infectious diarrhea can speed up appropriate prescription of antibiotics, a new study suggests. "The GI-PCR's results impacted the medical management of gastroenteritis for almost one-fourth of the children, and especially the prescription of appropriate antibiotic...
SCIENCE
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

How Aquatic Therapy Can Benefit People With Parkinson’s Disease

Spending time in the water can be refreshing, relaxing, and healing for both the body and the soul. For those with Parkinson’s disease (PD), performing exercises or movements in the water, a practice known as aquatic therapy, may be especially beneficial. Because water reduces the stress and pressure on...
FITNESS
Wyoming News

Some Patients With Macular Degeneration Could Stop Monthly Eye Injections

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Injection medications can save the vision of older people with macular degeneration, but the ongoing regimen is taxing. Now a preliminary study raises the possibility that some patients can safely be "weaned off" the treatment. Researchers found that of just over 100 patients they treated with the eye injections, nearly one-third were able to "pause" the therapy within the first year. And of those followed for at least two years, most did not need to restart. ...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Nurses Exposed to Antineoplastic Drugs at Work Have Higher Risk of DNA Damage

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Antineoplastic drugs are potential carcinogens, mutagens, or teratogens in humans, and nurses who handle these agents may be at elevated risk for DNA damage, a cross-sectional study from China suggests. "As the incidence of cancer is increasing, so too is the number of health professionals...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Zinc May Worsen Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lab Study Suggests

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Zinc supplementation may exacerbate rheumatoid arthritis (RA), new laboratory data suggest. In monocytes from patients with RA, researchers found high concentrations of intracellular zinc, which regulates immune responses by affecting signaling pathways, according to a report in Science Signaling. They also found increased expression of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tkmagazine.com

SERC Physical Therapy Promotes Lucas To Clinic Director

SERC Physical Therapy has promoted Physical Therapist, Catherine Lucas, to Clinic Director of their Topeka-Southwest location. The clinic, at 6749 Southwest 29th St., Suite B, will host an open house to welcome Lucas from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The public is invited to attend. Lucas had been...
TOPEKA, KS
Medscape News

Allogenic HCT Using Younger, Unrelated Donors May Help Curb Relapse in Myelodysplastic Syndrome

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - For patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), using younger human leukocyte antigen-matched unrelated donors (MUDs) for allogenic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) was associated with better outcomes than using older matched sibling donors (MSDs) in a retrospective study. "MDS is a disease of older adults and if...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

