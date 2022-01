Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times goes into detail on the recent news of MLB rejecting the dual city proposal for the Tampa Bay Rays. The club brought forward an proposal to play half their games at Tropicana Field, while playing the second half of the season in Montreal, Canada. This was seen by Rays upper management as a viable option to keep the Rays in Tampa Bay long term but was ultimately denied by Major League Baseball.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO