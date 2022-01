The Chicago Bulls have officially announced that Lonzo Ball will receive arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. On Thursday morning, we learned that Ball’s knee soreness was actually a small meniscus tear and that the organization was still weighing his options. But rather than going through a period of monitoring the injury and trying to play through it, it appears all parties have opted for the procedure. The Bulls have announced that he is not expected to return for 6-to-8 weeks.

