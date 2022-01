Montclair police are investigating anonymous mail sent to Montclair residents who have Black Lives Matter banners or signs displayed on their homes. Envelopes containing anti-BLM letters were not addressed specifically to the residents at the Montclair addresses, and only contained the addresses in a handwritten cursive writing. The envelopes, which were sent through the U.S. Postal Service, were postmarked for New York City.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO