Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for Covid-19 just days after she was spotted maskless in Florida. The New York representative is experiencing symptoms and is “recovering at home”, a statement from her office said on Sunday. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this fall and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance,” it added.Her test result came just days after she was seen partying without a mask at a packed outdoor event in Miami, even as Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO