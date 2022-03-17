ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West and Julia Fox’s Relationship Timeline

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Forming a bond in an unexpected place. Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West , the musician publicly moved on with Julia Fox .

West, who married Kardashian in 2014, was linked to Irina Shayk and model Vinetria before he celebrated New Year's Eve with Fox. The Gotham Awards nominee, for her part, was married to Peter Artemiev before meeting the songwriter.

Shortly after West and Fox were spotted together in January 2022, Us Weekly confirmed that the pilot filed for divorce from the actress two years prior. The exes welcomed a son six months after their divorce proceedings were finalized in July 2020.

Fox previously opened up about the ups and downs in her relationship with her ex, referring to Artemiev as a "deadbeat dad" in December 2021.

"This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox claimed in an Instagram Story. “He 1000 percent intentionally got me pregnant, It’s a blessing. I’m happy about it. I would not change it."

Artemiev denied the accusations, telling Page Six in a statement, “I was saddened to learn of the utterly false statements made on social media by Julia Fox, my coparent, who is clearly struggling. Out of respect for her privacy and to protect our child, I will not comment further.”

While speaking to The Cut , Fox apologized for bringing up her issues with her ex on social media.

"My son’s father and I had our issues and I wanted to scare him into being a better dad, but I went about it the wrong way," she explained at the time. "My son’s dad loves his son more than anything in the world. He just has some issues that I shouldn’t have made public.”

One month later, Fox confirmed that she started dating West — who swept her off her feet with one-of-a-kind experiences.

"I mean, I'm still in shock," she wrote in a post for Interview in January 2022. "Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

The artist gushed about her "organic" courtship with West , saying, "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future, I'm loving the ride."

The Puppet star later shared her thoughts on how she became the Chicago native's “muse.”

“You know, I’m so used to being f—ked over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does,” Fox told Interview that same month. “Right now, the vibes I’m getting are very much about tolerance, kindness, and love. I’m canceling cancel culture and putting an end to this black-and-white thinking. People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. As humans, we commit violence to each other, we police each other. We’ve created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet.”

Scroll down to relive Fox and West's whirlwind romance:

Comments / 8

Related
TMZ.com

Kanye West Spends Morning in Miami with Kim K Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Kanye West and Chaney Jones are still an item ... as evidenced by the fact the two spent the morning together at a swanky Miami hotel. Ye and Chaney -- who has very obviously been influenced by Kim Kardashian's choice in style -- were spotted outside the Four Seasons hotel Thursday. The two were twinning, in all black, Jones sported a leather jacket and shorts -- and Kanye in a tank top, jeans and his famous black rubber boots.
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Nicki Minaj Says Kanye West Rejected Her Yeezy Collab Because Kim Kardashian ‘Wouldn’t Love’ the Idea

Fashion flashback. A Yeezy collaboration with Nicki Minaj was once on the table, but it turns out Kanye West turned the 39-year-old singer down because he didn’t think then-wife Kim Kardashian “would love that idea.”  The “Bang Bang” singer explained in a Wednesday, March 9, interview on Joe Budden TV that she originally approached the […]
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson’s Alleged Leaked Texts To Kanye West Called Kim Kardashian The ‘Best Mother’ Before Making A Bedroom Admission

The drama between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has persisted for quite some time now. Ever since the Saturday Night Live star began dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, West has more than made his feelings about the relationship known. In the process, he’s taken major shots at Davidson and even declared “civil war” on him. The comedian has been relatively silent about these public jabs, until now that is, as alleged texts that Davidson sent West have apparently been leaked. In them, he calls Kardashian (who he just went Instagram official with) “the best mother” and makes a bedroom admission.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Irina Shayk
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner Is Taking a ‘Slower Approach’ to Her Relationship With Devin Booker: ‘Not in Any Rush to Get Married’

At their own pace. After Devin Booker shared some rare insight into his romance with Kendall Jenner, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the couple are "very much in love." "Their relationship works very well because they have that work [and] life balance," the insider explains, noting that the pair are "very supportive of […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham Awards#Bills
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West Dating Lookalike and Trying To Break Her and Pete Davidson Up

Kanye West released a song called “Eazy,” in which he suggests he's going to beat up comedian Pete Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The music video released this week emphasized the threat with a claymation of West kidnapping and burying a figure who looks a whole lot like Davidson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Davidson has a surprisingly relaxed view of the situation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
d1softballnews.com

This is the tragic story of the biological mother of Sahara, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Twenty years ago, Angelina Jolie adopted her first child, Maddox. Three years later, the actress became an adoptive mother for the second time by adopting a little Ethiopian baby who was only six months old. The girl who was born under the name of Yemsrach had her legal papers only a year later, with the name of Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Threatens 'Dumb Ass House N-gga' D.L. Hughley: 'Oh He Live In Calabasas?'

It looks like Kanye West woke up with his blood boiling on Sunday (March 13) as he ripped into comedian D.L. Hughley in a series of Instagram posts. The Yeezy mogul was likely upset by a recent interview Hughley did with VladTV in which he criticized Ye over they way he’s handling his divorce from Kim Kardashian and her new relationship with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson. He also suggested had Kanye not been rich and famous when they met, he wouldn’t have been able to get a woman like Kardashian to fall in love with him.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy PDA Photos Of Kanye West And His New Girlfriend

Kanye West is going out of his way to prove he’s over ex-wife Kim Kardashian, and the 44-year-old rapper has been spotted out and about with new girlfriend Chaney Jones a number of times over the last several weeks, engaging in some steamy PDA. Jones, who is a dead ringer for West’s ex, has seemingly been enjoying her time in the spotlight with her new rapper beau who also recently ended things with Julia Fox after a whirlwind two month romance.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail On Niece Chicago—Kanye Has Already Responded!

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

106K+
Followers
15K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy