Acadia Parish, LA

Acadiana Area School Closures for Friday, January 21

By Jude Walker
 5 days ago
The cold front has blasted through Acadiana and we are in the midst of some quite frigid weather for the next few days.

The forecasted low for this evening is 28 degrees. Friday looks to be just as cold or even colder than today with the high at only 41 degrees, dipping to a low of 24 in the evening.

Because of this, we expect some schools and school systems to close or go virtual for Friday, January 21.

Below is what we’ve heard so far. ( We’ll update this list as we receive closure information .)

Acadia Parish CLOSED

The public schools in Acadia Parish will be closed on Friday, January 21.

A message sent to parents read: “Out of an abundance of caution based on the most recent forecast and due to the possibility of unsafe driving conditions in the morning, Acadia Parish School System will be closed Friday, January 21. We will resume operations Monday, January 24.”

Our Mother of Peace in Church Point will be closed on Friday, .

Evangeline Parish – No announcements yet.

Iberia Parish CLOSED (VIRTUAL LEARNING)

The Iberia Parish School District will have a virtual learning day on Friday, January 21 due to the uncertain early morning weather conditions.

Epiphany Day School and Catholic High School in New Iberia will be closed on Friday, January 21. Catholic High will go virtual tomorrow.

Jeff Davis Parish – CLOSED (VIRTUAL LEARNING)

Superintendent Kirk Credeur announced that Friday, January 21 will be a virtual learning day for students. He released the following statement regarding the closure:

After conferencing with local weather and police jury officials, we are making the decision to cancel schools tomorrow. Significant rainfall last night and ongoing light rain has produced standing water on bridges and overpasses. Falling morning temperatures in conjunction with standing water and wind gusts up to 30 mph will result in frozen bridges and overpasses which makes transporting students and traveling for employees too dangerous. Although face-to-face learning on school campuses is canceled, tomorrow, Friday, January, 21, 2022 will be considered a virtual day with virtual educational lessons and interactions provided to all of our students. Extra curricular activities scheduled after 1:00 p.m. tomorrow will be allowed.

Lafayette Parish CLOSED

Lafayette Parish School System schools and facilities will be closed on Friday, January 21 due to the possibility of early morning unsafe driving conditions. This is a complete system shutdown and will not be a virtual learning day.

St. Cecilia in Broussard, Willow Charter Academy, St. Thomas More Catholic High School, Lafayette Christian Academy, United Christian Academy in Carencro, Lafayette Renaissance Charter Academy, Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy, Youngsville Christian School, JCFA-Lafayette Charter High School, Episcopal School of Acadiana (Lafayette and Cade campuses) and Teurlings Catholic High School will also be closed on Friday, January 21.

St. Landry Parish CLOSED

After further consultation with the Office of Emergency Preparedness and receiving the latest reports from the National Weather Service, all St. Landry Parish School Board schools, Head Start centers, and administrative offices will be closed tomorrow, January 21. Students will not have remote learning tomorrow.

St. Martin Parish – CLOSED (VIRTUAL LEARNING)

“Out of an abundance of caution, all St. Martin Parish schools will be closed to in-person instruction tomorrow, Friday, January 21, 2022. The district will have a virtual instruction day and teachers will be providing instruction via Google Classroom. Central Office staff are to report at 10:30 as the office will be open.”

St. Mary Parish CLOSED

St. Mary Parish Schools and offices will close tomorrow, January 21 out of an abundance of caution given potential weather conditions in the early morning hours.

V.B. Glencoe Charter School has announced they will participate in virtual learning on Friday, January 21.

Vermilion Parish CLOSED

All Vermilion Parish Public Schools and Central Office will be closed on Friday, January 21 and instead go virtual. The following statement was released from Superintendent Thomas Byler:

“In consultation with the National Weather Service and the Office of Emergency Preparedness, we have made a decision to close all Vermilion Parish Schools on Friday, January 21st. While much of our parish may not see icy conditions, the bottom half of our parish is expected to have frozen precipitation well into the time our buses would be on the road. Therefore we will err on the side of caution. “It will be an emergency day tomorrow and not a virtual learning day. Hope to see all of you back on Monday.”

***If you know of a school or school system that is closing and is not on our list, feel free to email jude@973thedawg.com.***

