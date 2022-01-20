ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tonga eruption sets world record for booming heard so far from volcano

INS News
 2 days ago

Volcanologists estimate the material ejected in...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Tsunami From Tonga Volcano Eruption Causes Massive Oil Spill In Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru declared an environmental emergency on Thursday after announcing that 21 beaches on the Pacific coast were contaminated by an oil spill at a refinery run by Spain-based Repsol, following surging waves caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga. President Pedro Castillo...
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Lasting devastation from Tonga volcano eruption revealed in satellite images

Tonga's volcanic eruption has left behind damage so severe that satellites can see it from space. On Saturday (Jan. 15), the volcano erupted on the island Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga after it began brewing a couple of days earlier. It was the volcano's second explosive event in two months, and this eruption was seven times as powerful as the previous eruption in December, with its consequences reaching out thousands of miles across planet Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Record#Eruption#Hunga Tonga#Volcano#Rnz New Zealand Headlines
New Scientist

Volcano eruption in Tonga was a once-in-a-millennium event

The massive explosion of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga on Saturday was its most powerful eruption since AD 1100. The after-effects have been felt around the globe and the damage is still being assessed. The volcano, located about 65 kilometres north of Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, exploded with violent...
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

An Undersea Volcano Erupted Near Tonga, and the World Is Still Feeling the Aftereffects

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. A massive underwater volcano erupted near Tonga on Saturday, sending shockwaves and tsunamis around the globe. The eruption, viewed from space by satellites flying over the region, was violent and enormous, with a smoke and ash plume rapidly expanding across the region. The airwaves created by the eruption are so powerful they can be clearly seen spreading out through the atmosphere on satellite imagery.
ENVIRONMENT
DIY Photography

Hunga Tonga volcano eruption may be the biggest eruption ever captured from space

An underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific, first on Friday and then again on Saturday. the violent eruption was captured from space, showing the eruption releasing a massive ash cloud and sending a shockwave around it. And from what it seems, this could be the biggest volcano eruption ever captured from space.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Environment
electropages.com

Pressure wave from the Tonga eruption detected in sensors around the world

The recent eruption of the Tonga volcanic eruption (2022) was so powerful that the shockwave from the eruption was captured in sensors worldwide. How do pressure sensors work, what was reported, and what can be inferred from sensors all around the world?. The Tonga volcanic eruption. On the 13th of...
WORLD
Rolling Stone

‘The Fuse Has Been Blown,’ and the Doomsday Glacier Is Coming for Us All

One thing that’s hard to grasp about the climate crisis is that big changes can happen fast. In 2019, I was aboard the Nathaniel B. Palmer, a 308-foot-long scientific research vessel, cruising in front of the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica. One day, we were sailing in clear seas in front of the glacier. The next day, we were surrounded by icebergs the size of aircraft carriers. As we later learned from satellite images, in a matter of 48 hours or so, a mélange of ice about 21 miles wide and 15 miles deep had cracked up and scattered into the sea. It...
EARTH SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Why can’t we throw all our trash into a volcano and burn it up? – Georgine T. It’s true that lava is hot enough to burn up some of our trash. When Kilauea erupted on the Big island of Hawaii in 2018, the lava flows were hotter than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,100 Celsius). That’s hotter than the surface of the planet Venus, and hot enough to melt many rocks. It’s also as hot as waste incinerators, which...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Why the Tonga volcano cued tsunami warnings for the North American Pacific coast

On Jan. 15, a tsunami warning went out to residents of British Columbia and the west coast of the United States. The warning was issued after the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano in Tonga in the Southwest Pacific. Tsunami literally means “harbour wave” in Japanese — a tsunami comprises a series of waves separated by 10 to 60 minutes. While wind waves reach a maximum height and later crash, a tsunami wave is a massive water mass moving with great height and speed, bringing debris and boulders from the bottom of the ocean with it. The force of this water wall...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
stjohnsource.com

The Tonga Eruption – A Sound Heard Round the World

On January 15, subscribers to the V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency’s emergency alert system received a notice from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii announcing there was no tsunami threat from a Tonga volcanic explosion. Since U.S. Virgin Islands residents were told to expect only minor sea-level fluctuations...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

Ancient DNA suggests woolly mammoths roamed Canada more recently than previously thought

In 2010, small cores of permafrost sediments were collected by a team at the University of Alberta from gold mines in the Klondike region of central Yukon. They had remained in cold storage until paleogeneticists at the McMaster Ancient DNA Centre applied new genomics techniques to better understand the global extinction of megafauna that had culminated in North America some 12,700 years ago. These tiny sediment samples contain an immense wealth of ancient environmental DNA from innumerable plants and animals that lived in those environments over millennia. These genetic microfossils originate from all components of an ecosystem — including bacteria, fungi,...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy