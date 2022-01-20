ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US oil, gas rig counts continue to climb across major shale basins in 2022

By Brandon Evans
 2 days ago

The active rig count increased in the week ending Jan. 19 in every major US oil and gas shale basin barring the Utica as operators take advantage of high prices and strong demand. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The US oil and...

