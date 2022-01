UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Department of Food Science in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences will offer an innovative bean-to-bar course for both craft and industrial chocolate manufacturers June 20-23. The four-day Penn State Chocolate Short Course, which will be presented in the Rodney A. Erickson Food Science Building on the University Park campus, will be of value to those with both technical and nontechnical duties. Attendees will engage both their minds and hands to gain detailed knowledge of chocolate processing.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO