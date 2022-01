PRESS RELEASE. One of the most trending topics as of late is the metaverse and more specifically the relationship that this new kind of technology has with VR (Virtual Reality) technologies. There have already been many different kinds of initiatives which utilise VR alongside metaverse-based efforts in order to provide new and innovative experiences, but one industry that can perhaps benefit the most from all of this is that of the tourism sector.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO