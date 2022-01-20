ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams is turning his first NYC mayor paycheck into bitcoin

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0m2M_0drJFmJX00

New York City mayor Eric Adams said that he would be turning his initial income from his role into cryptocurrencies.

Adams is changing his first paycheck, which he is receiving on Friday, into ethereum and bitcoin.

"New York is the center of the world, and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrency and other financial innovations. Being on the forefront of such innovation will help us create jobs, improve our economy, and continue to be a magnet for talent from all over the globe," he said in a statement.

Mayors in New York City earn a salary of $258,750 a year, and the cost of bitcoin is around $42,000 and ethereum costs around $3,210.

The mayor did not specify how the check would be divided between the two.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

According to the news release, because local governments are prohibited from paying employees directly in cryptocurrencies, Adams' paycheck will be "automatically" converted into crypto via Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange program.

This announcement occurred a couple of months after he declared in a tweet that he would take his paychecks and turn them into digital currency when he became the mayor.

Additionally, the tweet from Adams was released days after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that he would take his next paycheck in the digital currency.

Adams, who took office on New Year's Day, has vowed to make the Big Apple crypto-friendly in recent months.

In November, Adams said he believes cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies as a whole should be studied in schools.

Speaking to CNN, he said that bitcoin is a "new way" to purchase things worldwide.

"And that's what we must do: open our schools to teach the technology and teach this new way of thinking," he continued.

In the same month, Adams, who was the mayor-elect at the time, flew to Puerto Rico for the annual SOMOS conference by bitcoin billionaire Brock Pierce's private Gulfstream jet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

New York’s time-honored tradition of nepotism

New York City law is clear on conflicts of interest when it comes to nepotism: It’s a big no-no. A City Council member isn’t even allowed to nominate a family member to the unpaid, thankless position of community board member. But that didn’t stop Mayor Eric Adams from giving his brother Bernard a high-level post at the NYPD, and when you look at the precedent set by previous mayors … he might have a point! Exceptions have been granted in the past – mostly for unpaid positions – but an exception could be granted for this $210,000-a-year job. With that in mind, we took a look back at some recent examples of nepotism by city and state executives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
untappedcities.com

10 Infamous Mob Hangouts in New York City

New York City and the mafia basically go hand-in-hand. As much as New York does not want to admit it, our ties are deeply connected to the gangs that used to — and in some cases, still — roam the streets. Here are ten mob hangouts throughout history: some may be closed, but they are certainly not forgotten.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos lose billions as tech stocks and crypto suffer steep falls

Tumbling tech stocks and cryptocurrencies have seen the fortunes of some of the world’s richest people take a hit over the past week.Bloomberg reports that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk lost $25.1bn, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos saw a $20bn drop in his fortune, Changpeng Zhao of Binance lost $17.7bn, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is $10.4bn worse off.It was the worst week for the stock market since the crash at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.Big-name companies suffered, with Peloton falling below its IPO price and Netflix suffering its steepest drop in a decade. Stocks in chipmakers also struggled.At Friday’s...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Pierce
Chicago Tribune

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has spent more campaign cash than she’s raised during a term marked by crises: ‘She’s not scaring anybody’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been spending campaign money faster than she has been raising it, leaving her with less political cash than she had shortly after winning office two and a half years ago. The mayor’s two campaign funds have bled $213,000 during that time, as Lightfoot raised $2.67 million but spent $2.88 million, a Chicago Tribune analysis of state campaign finance records ...
CHICAGO, IL
Vice

New York Is Trying to Build Something Good for Once

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In the past several decades, New York has spent, or is in the process of spending, many tens of billions of dollars on mass transportation projects that haven’t made getting around the city any better. There’s the Second Avenue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#New York City Mayor#Blockchain Technologies#Cnn#Gulfstream
Vox

The hidden lesson in the new free Covid-19 tests

This is an excerpt from the newsletter for The Weeds. To sign up for a weekly dive into policy and its effects on people, click here. This week, the Biden administration rolled out a plan to send up to four free Covid-19 tests to every household in America. But you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Jobs
Indy100

Indy100

158K+
Followers
8K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy