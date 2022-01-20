This Is The Best College In Oklahoma

Photo: Getty Images

The United States is home to more than 4,000 colleges and universities. Which one is the best in your state?

Stacker can help you with that answer. The data analysis news site published a list of the top college in every state on January 19.

Using Niche 's " 2022 Best Colleges In America " rankings, Stacker as able to find the best school in every state. They used factors like academics, admissions, financial aid and student life, among others.

"Combining this data with millions of reviews from students and alumni, Niche then assigns each school a rank. Stacker used these rankings to find the best college in every state, sorted alphabetically," according to Stacker.

In Oklahoma , the highest-ranked college is the University of Tulsa. There are 44 colleges and universities in Oklahoma, including the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University.

Here's a look at Stacker's data for the University of Tulsa:

Number of undergraduates: 3,171

Acceptance rate: 36%

Net price: $23,940

Median earnings 6 years after graduation: $48,500

Here are the grades:

Academics: A+

Campus: B

Value grade: A

The University of Tulsa is a private university that was founded in 1894. In the 2021-22 school year, there are 2,728 undergraduate students and 1,109 graduate students.